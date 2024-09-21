Advertisement
Study Says Isometric Exercise Is Best For Lowering Resting Blood Pressure
Everyone has their own reason for exercising. Some folks work out to build longevity-boosting muscle, others to improve their mood, and others to manage their chronic health conditions. Finding an exercise regimen that you enjoy that aligns with these goals is important.
For those working out hoping to lower their blood pressure, new research suggests one type of exercise may be the most beneficial—and it's not what you'd think.
Isometric exercise helps lower blood pressure
In a systematic review study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine1, researchers measured blood pressure (BP) data, including resting systolic BP and diastolic BP, from 15,827 participants before and after two or more weeks of a certain exercise regimen.
The results: Isometric exercise was the most effective at lowering resting blood pressure. It was more effective than aerobic exercise, dynamic resistance training, combined training, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT).
What is isometric exercise?
This may come as a surprise given that cardio is often considered the best exercise for heart health and blood pressure. And while aerobic movement has its own benefits, exercising at a high intensity can cause a dramatic increase in blood pressure, which may not be ideal for anyone who needs to keep their blood pressure low and stable.
While all of the exercise methods reviewed did benefit resting heart rate in some way—a case for regular exercise in any form!—isometric exercise did come out on top.
Now, you don't have to stop doing an exercise you enjoy just because of this study finding. Instead, consider adding in a few isometric exercises to the beginning or end of your workout, reserving one or two days a week to focus on isometric moves, or doing a strength-based yoga flow that utilizes holds every once in a while.
Here are some other isometric movements from the mindbodygreen archive you can easily work into your routine:
Why does blood pressure matter?
The higher your blood pressure, the greater your risk for other health concerns like heart disease, heart attack, and stroke. High blood pressure can damage essential organs like your heart, brain, and kidneys—so yes, it's an important part of overall health.
Some chronic health conditions like Type 2 diabetes and obesity can cause blood pressure to rise, as can things like smoking, not exercising, and eating a diet rich in saturated or trans fats.
High blood pressure doesn't always lead to noticeable symptoms. To ensure you're in a healthy range, be sure to get regular blood pressure measurements from your health care provider or invest in an at-home testing device.
In the meantime, add some isometric exercises to your daily routine and keep your food intake focused on whole and natural foods with healthy fats. And remember: Any movement is better than no movement, for blood pressure and beyond.
The takeaway
A new study found that isometric exercise was more effective at lowering resting blood pressure compared to other exercises. Static holding movements like planks, wall squats, and dead hangs are all isometric moves. If you're not sure where to start, incorporate some planks into your workout routine—here are 10 variations to get you started.
