 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
How To Use The First New Moon Of The Year To Manifest An Epic 2022

How To Use The First New Moon Of The Year To Manifest An Epic 2022

The AstroTwins
mbg Astrologers By The AstroTwins
mbg Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
How To Use The First New Moon Of The Year To Manifest An Epic 2022

Image by mbg creative x Emily Jean Thomas / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 2, 2022 — 11:04 AM

The first new moon on the annual calendar—the 2022 Capricorn new moon—is the starting block for your visionary New Year's goals. Since Capricorn is the sign of structure, this could be the beginning of a powerful planning phase; one that could bear fruit by the corresponding full supermoon on July 13, 2022.

Reset Your Relationships for 2022

Write a new love story during Venus retrograde with The AstroTwins.

romance reset 2022 text on pink background with gold heart

Add heavy doses of innovation to the game plan! This new moon trines genius Uranus, calling for out-of-the-box solutions that could change the world. 

One caveat: While you’re speculating on all those “wouldn’t it be crazy if…” ideas, remember that they still do have to abide by the laws of physics and our material universe. You don’t have to be the buzzkill in the room, telling people that their dreamy new moon wishes will never work. But do plan to run every disruptive idea through a set of tests before you go live with them.

Here are six suggestions for tapping into the driven energy of the 2022 Capricorn new moon.

Advertisement

1. Never, never, never give up.

If at first, you don’t succeed, then try another method for achieving your result! Unassailable Capricorn is symbolized by the persistent Sea-Goat tirelessly forging up the mountain—or diving underwater to pull up magical and visionary ideas. None of this is easy, but the end justifies the means.

Fittingly, it can take some righteous fortitude to get through Capricorn season (December 21 to January 19): recovering from the holiday hangovers, the lack of sunlight, the buzzkill of having to get back down to business after all the celebrations. Thankfully, the grounding earth sign energy of the 2022 Capricorn new moon keeps you focused and determined.

Just don’t get frustrated if creative efforts don’t immediately draw a round of funding or millions of TikTok followers. Instead, use this lunar lift to tighten up your game plan and ensure that you’re building plans on a stable foundation. Even if the project you’re working on has no end in sight, keep your eye on its long-term gains. And when the job is eventually finished, be sure to reward yourself for all your hustle.

Remember: Life is messy, and everyone makes mistakes from time to time. But without these learning experiences, how would you grow?

2. Splash some green on your dreams.

Capricorn is the eldest of the three earth signs (a trio that also includes Taurus and Virgo), and these moonbeams sound a wake-up call to conserve and protect natural resources—especially after the holiday season’s waste and excess. Climate change assessments continue to underscore the urgent need for large-scale change.

Remember that there are things you can do to cool down your corner of the planet like eating a (more) plant-based diet, walking or biking instead of driving everywhere, and—since refrigeration is a top climate destabilizer—running the air conditioner as little as possible (if at all) during hot months.

If you own a business, how can you embroider eco-friendly practices into your production processes? Studies show that educating women and girls is one of the primary ways to reduce the threats of climate change worldwide. Donate to an organization like the Malala Fund or the women’s lending arm of Kiva.org to support one of the most powerful global shifts possible.

Advertisement

3. Plan for the future while respecting the past.

In the race to the top, Capricorn is the marathon runner, not the sprinter. Instead of stressing over the little things, try taking the long view. Envision where you’d like to be this time next year. Working backward, start jotting down the simple, practical steps you’ll need to take to make this dream a reality. Then, appoint yourself the CEO of your life and get busy on your “business plan.” And how about a vision board to go along with that? 

While you’re peering into the proverbial crystal ball, remember that Capricorn also honors time-tested traditions. Capricorn is the guardian of history, so find a way to pay homage to your personal or family lineage. Which cherished practices have been handed down for generations? If you can’t find anything like this in your family tree, read or watch the biography of a trailblazing icon—someone who literally made history. It will also inspire you to ponder the legacy you’d like to leave behind someday.

4. Connect to a father figure.

Capricorn rules the zodiac’s tenth house of father figures and male-identified people. You might have Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons” playing on repeat as you integrate all the things you learned from your old man—for better or for worse. Can you find a way to appreciate your dad, even if it’s just for giving you life? If you’re not on good terms with him, consider a “forgiveness and release” ritual—to free both of you from any karmic chains. New moon, new year, new focus! 

Advertisement

5. Climb every mountain.

While the mythical Sea Goat's oceanic side operates on intuition, the earthbound part tirelessly ascends until it reaches the summit. This once-a-year lunar event helps us see that we are capable of much more than we often give ourselves credit for and reminds us to reach beyond our limitations. Hiking or seeking out mountains—real or virtual—can call forth this zodiac sign’s best energy. 

6. Tap into the Earth’s superpowers.

Capricorn is associated with archaeology, gemstones, and crystals. Many of the earth’s treasures contain healing and nurturing properties; certain crystals can help you tap into the driven and structured energy at the 2022 Capricorn new moon. By working with these stones, you can harness your highest aspirations and create a plan to accomplish them.

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

A Rare Cosmic Coupling Will Make This An Epic Week For Love & Romance

The AstroTwins
A Rare Cosmic Coupling Will Make This An Epic Week For Love & Romance
Spirituality

Calling All Astro Lovers: Do This *Before* Reading Your 2022 Horoscope

Sarah Regan
Calling All Astro Lovers: Do This *Before* Reading Your 2022 Horoscope
Recipes

5 Chocolate Treats That Won't Send Your Blood Sugar Soaring (Yes, Really)

Eliza Sullivan
5 Chocolate Treats That Won't Send Your Blood Sugar Soaring (Yes, Really)
Personal Growth

7 Tangible, Psychologist-Approved Ways To Center Self-Care This Year

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
7 Tangible, Psychologist-Approved Ways To Center Self-Care This Year
Functional Food

Nursing A Hangover? 26 Expert-Backed Foods To Help You Feel Better

Olivia Giacomo
Nursing A Hangover? 26 Expert-Backed Foods To Help You Feel Better
Spirituality

2022 Will Be The Most Loving Year In A Decade, Numerology Predicts

Kaitlyn Kaerhart
2022 Will Be The Most Loving Year In A Decade, Numerology Predicts
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Did You Know About The Sneaky Link Between Melatonin & Weight Gain?

Jamie Schneider
Did You Know About The Sneaky Link Between Melatonin & Weight Gain?
Beauty

The One Skin Care Item This Derm Wants You To Stop Spending So Much Money On

Alexandra Engler
The One Skin Care Item This Derm Wants You To Stop Spending So Much Money On
Home

Simple Tweaks That Will Make Your Home Infinitely More Joyful Right Now

Dana Claudat
Simple Tweaks That Will Make Your Home Infinitely More Joyful Right Now
Recipes

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Is The One Smoothie I Swear By For A Healthy Gut

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Is The One Smoothie I Swear By For A Healthy Gut
Love

6 Little Ways To Nurture Your Relationship In 2022, From Marriage Therapists

Kelly Gonsalves
6 Little Ways To Nurture Your Relationship In 2022, From Marriage Therapists
Healthy Weight

Struggling To Maintain A Healthy Weight? This May Be The Underlying Reason

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Struggling To Maintain A Healthy Weight? This May Be The Underlying Reason
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-moon-january-2022

Your article and new folder have been saved!