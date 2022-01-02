How To Use The First New Moon Of The Year To Manifest An Epic 2022

If at first, you don’t succeed, then try another method for achieving your result! Unassailable Capricorn is symbolized by the persistent Sea-Goat tirelessly forging up the mountain—or diving underwater to pull up magical and visionary ideas. None of this is easy, but the end justifies the means.

Fittingly, it can take some righteous fortitude to get through Capricorn season (December 21 to January 19): recovering from the holiday hangovers, the lack of sunlight, the buzzkill of having to get back down to business after all the celebrations. Thankfully, the grounding earth sign energy of the 2022 Capricorn new moon keeps you focused and determined.

Just don’t get frustrated if creative efforts don’t immediately draw a round of funding or millions of TikTok followers. Instead, use this lunar lift to tighten up your game plan and ensure that you’re building plans on a stable foundation. Even if the project you’re working on has no end in sight, keep your eye on its long-term gains. And when the job is eventually finished, be sure to reward yourself for all your hustle.

Remember: Life is messy, and everyone makes mistakes from time to time. But without these learning experiences, how would you grow?