How To Use The First New Moon Of The Year To Manifest An Epic 2022
The first new moon on the annual calendar—the 2022 Capricorn new moon—is the starting block for your visionary New Year's goals. Since Capricorn is the sign of structure, this could be the beginning of a powerful planning phase; one that could bear fruit by the corresponding full supermoon on July 13, 2022.
Reset Your Relationships for 2022
Write a new love story during Venus retrograde with The AstroTwins.
Add heavy doses of innovation to the game plan! This new moon trines genius Uranus, calling for out-of-the-box solutions that could change the world.
One caveat: While you’re speculating on all those “wouldn’t it be crazy if…” ideas, remember that they still do have to abide by the laws of physics and our material universe. You don’t have to be the buzzkill in the room, telling people that their dreamy new moon wishes will never work. But do plan to run every disruptive idea through a set of tests before you go live with them.
Here are six suggestions for tapping into the driven energy of the 2022 Capricorn new moon.
1. Never, never, never give up.
If at first, you don’t succeed, then try another method for achieving your result! Unassailable Capricorn is symbolized by the persistent Sea-Goat tirelessly forging up the mountain—or diving underwater to pull up magical and visionary ideas. None of this is easy, but the end justifies the means.
Fittingly, it can take some righteous fortitude to get through Capricorn season (December 21 to January 19): recovering from the holiday hangovers, the lack of sunlight, the buzzkill of having to get back down to business after all the celebrations. Thankfully, the grounding earth sign energy of the 2022 Capricorn new moon keeps you focused and determined.
Just don’t get frustrated if creative efforts don’t immediately draw a round of funding or millions of TikTok followers. Instead, use this lunar lift to tighten up your game plan and ensure that you’re building plans on a stable foundation. Even if the project you’re working on has no end in sight, keep your eye on its long-term gains. And when the job is eventually finished, be sure to reward yourself for all your hustle.
Remember: Life is messy, and everyone makes mistakes from time to time. But without these learning experiences, how would you grow?
2. Splash some green on your dreams.
Capricorn is the eldest of the three earth signs (a trio that also includes Taurus and Virgo), and these moonbeams sound a wake-up call to conserve and protect natural resources—especially after the holiday season’s waste and excess. Climate change assessments continue to underscore the urgent need for large-scale change.
Remember that there are things you can do to cool down your corner of the planet like eating a (more) plant-based diet, walking or biking instead of driving everywhere, and—since refrigeration is a top climate destabilizer—running the air conditioner as little as possible (if at all) during hot months.
If you own a business, how can you embroider eco-friendly practices into your production processes? Studies show that educating women and girls is one of the primary ways to reduce the threats of climate change worldwide. Donate to an organization like the Malala Fund or the women’s lending arm of Kiva.org to support one of the most powerful global shifts possible.
3. Plan for the future while respecting the past.
In the race to the top, Capricorn is the marathon runner, not the sprinter. Instead of stressing over the little things, try taking the long view. Envision where you’d like to be this time next year. Working backward, start jotting down the simple, practical steps you’ll need to take to make this dream a reality. Then, appoint yourself the CEO of your life and get busy on your “business plan.” And how about a vision board to go along with that?
While you’re peering into the proverbial crystal ball, remember that Capricorn also honors time-tested traditions. Capricorn is the guardian of history, so find a way to pay homage to your personal or family lineage. Which cherished practices have been handed down for generations? If you can’t find anything like this in your family tree, read or watch the biography of a trailblazing icon—someone who literally made history. It will also inspire you to ponder the legacy you’d like to leave behind someday.
4. Connect to a father figure.
Capricorn rules the zodiac’s tenth house of father figures and male-identified people. You might have Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons” playing on repeat as you integrate all the things you learned from your old man—for better or for worse. Can you find a way to appreciate your dad, even if it’s just for giving you life? If you’re not on good terms with him, consider a “forgiveness and release” ritual—to free both of you from any karmic chains. New moon, new year, new focus!
5. Climb every mountain.
While the mythical Sea Goat's oceanic side operates on intuition, the earthbound part tirelessly ascends until it reaches the summit. This once-a-year lunar event helps us see that we are capable of much more than we often give ourselves credit for and reminds us to reach beyond our limitations. Hiking or seeking out mountains—real or virtual—can call forth this zodiac sign’s best energy.
6. Tap into the Earth’s superpowers.
Capricorn is associated with archaeology, gemstones, and crystals. Many of the earth’s treasures contain healing and nurturing properties; certain crystals can help you tap into the driven and structured energy at the 2022 Capricorn new moon. By working with these stones, you can harness your highest aspirations and create a plan to accomplish them.