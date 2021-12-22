This Is The Secret To Getting Sh*t Done All Capricorn Season, Astrologers Say

7 Ways To Harness The Ambitious Energy Of Capricorn Season 2021-2022
Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During this “season” you will feel this prevailing astrological energy—no matter what your Sun sign. Beginning December 21, Capricorn season 2021-2022 spans the holidays and wages on until January 19.
Capricorn is the third of the zodiac’s three earth signs and part of the “cardinal” quality (or triplicity). Cardinal signs are leadership-driven, discerning, and can even be a bit entitled at times. (The others cardinal signs are Aries, Cancer, and Libra.) Cardinal signs begin every season, so they’re known as times to take initiative and pioneer. During Capricorn season 2021-2022, you’ll work hard—and you’ll want the best. As you’re planning, building, and thinking about the New Year, tap into this sign’s introspective powers.
Capricorn season always starts with the winter solstice, when those living in the Northern hemisphere see the shortest amount of daylight all year. As winter begins, in the spirit of the sensible Sea Goat, conserve your own “light” and move at a slow-and-steady pace. With live-out-loud Sagittarius season drawing to a close, it's time to allow your energy to settle down.
Here are seven ways you can channel the ambitious spirit of Capricorn season 2021-2022 to get a head start on those New Year’s resolutions.
1. Focus on one goal at a time.
Capricorn is ruled by steady and structured Saturn, which governs linear time. Fun fact: In Greek mythology, Saturn is called Chronos; it literally means “time.” During Capricorn season 2021-2022, you’ll thrive by doing things in—yup—chrono-logical order.
Break every big goal into individual steps and consider how long you’ll need to finish. Reverse engineer your dreams: Start by picturing your ultimate destination, then work backward. How many days, weeks, or months do you really require to pull this off? Write out any big milestones you’ll reach (and celebrate) along the way, then set them to a timeframe. Identify what kind of budget and people power you might need. Don’t elevate ten different things at once, as too much pressure is a recipe for Capricorn’s shadow side of melancholy.
And a word to all you adrenaline junkies: Capricorn season’s plodding methodology can seem pedantic or straight-up boring at times. But think of this sign as the zodiac’s architect, drafting the blueprints for a solid structure. You’ll decorate later—first, get the basics in place. Plus, the success this sign brings is the kind that lasts. Persist, but be patient, and you’ll win the long game.
2. Don’t take all the spontaneity away.
During Capricorn season 2021-2022, it’s important to get things done. But don’t get so serious that you zap all the joy out of your mission. This cycle can easily veer into “all work, no play,” so notice when you’re starting to get tunnel vision. In those moments, stop and go do something active. Log in to a streaming fitness class or bundle up for a walk in the crisp air (something this earth sign loves).
Consider putting together a playlist of music by Capricorn artists like Patti Smith, Lil’ John, Mary J. Blige, John Legend, David Bowie, Mac Miller—and so many more—to keep you energized while you get down to biz. Don’t forget that hard work deserves to be rewarded. Otherwise, what’s the point? Set up milestones along your mission and give yourself a truly epic prize as you crush each goal.
3. Align your spine.
Since Capricorn rules the spine and bone structure, make an effort to stand up proud and tall as you close your eyes and envision your grandest plans coming to fruition. After all, good posture cultivates the confidence needed to go after what we really want in life. You can harness the earthy energy of Capricorn season by rooting yourself in a grounded yoga pose like Tadasana (Mountain Pose) to align your structure.
4. Be your own guide.
Capricorn is the sign of mastery, so mentors and experts fall under the Sea Goat’s domain. This is a favorable time to seek the counsel of wise and experienced people. Just be careful not to elevate them to superhuman status. Whether it’s your boss, your doctor, or your yoga teacher, nobody is all-knowing.
For the next four weeks of Capricorn season 2021-2022, be careful about falling under the spell of authority figures or getting too starry-eyed over status. Just because someone occupies a leadership role doesn’t mean you should hand them all your power. Sure, people deserve respect for paying their dues and honing their craft. But remember, we are all only human.
5. Honor thy father figures...
Capricorn rules the zodiac’s tenth house of masculine energy, fathers and anyone who identifies with the pronouns he/him. This can be an important time to connect to the male-identified folks in your life. However, there could also be a few Beyoncé-style “daddy lessons” in store for us, since Saturn’s karmic energy is at the helm.
Capricorn season 2021-2022 can help us sort out the valuable guidance we’ve learned from the father figures in our lives, and what we want to do differently. (Fascinating fact: Both of Bey’s parents Tina and Matthew Knowles were born with Sun in Capricorn, making them the ultimate momager-and-popager to shepherd her from child star to top entertainer.)
It’s also a time to get in touch with the “Divine Masculine” energy that exists within all of us, regardless of gender. Men in particular might check out The Hidden Spirituality of Men: Ten Metaphors to Awaken the Sacred Masculine, by Capricorn theologian and author Matthew Fox.
6. …but challenge the patriarchy.
Capricorn is the sign of the patriarchy. It rules governments, big businesses, old-school masculinity, and hierarchies. Capricorns Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Richard Nixon, and Kim Jong Un all model the imbalanced use of this star sign’s power.
The need to question age-old rules and structures is more resonant than ever, because hierarchical Saturn (the ruler of Capricorn) has now moved on to “power to the people” Aquarius from December 17, 2021 to March 7, 2023.
7. Conserve natural resources.
Capricorn is an earth sign, and a conservationist by nature. During Capricorn season, look for ways to reduce your carbon footprint. Walk to local errands, use less water, turn off the lights when you leave a room. If you feel safe doing so, shop local (BYO bags!) instead of having everything delivered (those trucks and planes emit fossil fuels). For a year-end tax write-off, donate to an environmental cause or an organization combating the disastrous effects of climate change. (Check out CharityNavigator.org for a list of ideas, organized by issue.)
Since Capricorn is associated with mountains and the desert, take advantage if you’re near either. Go take in a view of some natural wonders. Bask in the privilege of enjoying Mother Earth during the season ruled by Father Time. And take heed to the warning of Capricorn Stephen Hawking: “We are at the most dangerous moment in the development of humanity. We now have the technology to destroy the planet on which we live, but have not yet developed the ability to escape it…we only have one planet, and we need to work together to protect it.”