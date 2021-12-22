This Is The Secret To Getting Sh*t Done All Capricorn Season, Astrologers Say

Capricorn is the third of the zodiac’s three earth signs and part of the “cardinal” quality (or triplicity). Cardinal signs are leadership-driven, discerning, and can even be a bit entitled at times. (The others cardinal signs are Aries, Cancer, and Libra.) Cardinal signs begin every season, so they’re known as times to take initiative and pioneer. During Capricorn season 2021-2022, you’ll work hard—and you’ll want the best. As you’re planning, building, and thinking about the New Year, tap into this sign’s introspective powers.

Capricorn season always starts with the winter solstice, when those living in the Northern hemisphere see the shortest amount of daylight all year. As winter begins, in the spirit of the sensible Sea Goat, conserve your own “light” and move at a slow-and-steady pace. With live-out-loud Sagittarius season drawing to a close, it's time to allow your energy to settle down.

Here are seven ways you can channel the ambitious spirit of Capricorn season 2021-2022 to get a head start on those New Year’s resolutions.