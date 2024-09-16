The good news is that even though there are several things that can damage the barrier, it's a resilient system and can spring back to good health with some care and attention. And as we've noted, the skin barrier and moisture barrier are complex systems—so nurturing them will take a well-rounded approach. You'll notice your moisture barrier is healthy when it's bright, supple, feels hydrated, and is resilient to most changes. Here, some of the top ways to help your moisture barrier: