Because metabolic conditioning widely refers to work-to-rest ratios that can help your body perform better, it's become a sort of catchall term for higher-intensity workouts. In fact, metcon training includes everything from circuit-style strength training to high-intensity interval training (or HIIT) to endurance exercises like rowing, running, or biking for a period of time, with minimal rest, explains Noam Tamir, CSCS, founder and owner of TS Fitness in New York City. EMOM, which stands for "every minute on the minute" in which you try to hit a certain number of reps of a certain exercise in that minute, as well as AMRAP, or performing exercises for as many rounds as possible, both fall under the metcon umbrella.