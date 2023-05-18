This month's Taurus new moon arrives on May 19 at 11:53 am EST, and according to Christopher Renstrom, astrology expert and author of Rise and Shine: An Astrological Guide to How You Show Up in the World, we couldn't have a more paradoxical week.

On one hand, we've got plenty of planets cozied up in the comfortable and stable sign of Taurus—namely the sun, moon, Mercury, Jupiter, and Neptune. And all of those planets in Taurus, meanwhile, are forming cooperative sextiles to Venus and Mars in hospitable Cancer.

But when you zoom out to the days before and after the new moon, it becomes clear that what you see isn't exactly what you get with this moon. Earlier this week, Renstrom explains, Jupiter moved into Taurus, which formed a square with Pluto, the planet of rebirth and transformation. Squares are literally like the planets are "squaring off" to fight, and we may all feel that heightened aggression— especially considering the day after the new moon, Mars (the planet of war and action) moves into Leo and forms an opposition with Pluto in Aquarius, and a square with Jupiter in Taurus. Oof.

(Here's our guide to astrological aspects if you need a refresher, but in simple terms, the planets forming squares or oppositions aren't all going to be getting along this weekend.)

Nevertheless, that's all the more reason to stay grounded and solid like the Taurean bull of this season, which brings us to our next point.