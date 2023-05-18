May's New Moon In Taurus Lands Amid A Week Full Of Squaring Planets—Here's What To Know
Whenever there's a new moon, we feel a fresh surge of inspiration and energy, and this month's new moon in Taurus is no exception. But as the rest of the cosmos deals with tons of squaring planets, this new moon won't be all smooth sailing. Here's what to know.
The astrology behind May's new moon in Taurus
This month's Taurus new moon arrives on May 19 at 11:53 am EST, and according to Christopher Renstrom, astrology expert and author of Rise and Shine: An Astrological Guide to How You Show Up in the World, we couldn't have a more paradoxical week.
On one hand, we've got plenty of planets cozied up in the comfortable and stable sign of Taurus—namely the sun, moon, Mercury, Jupiter, and Neptune. And all of those planets in Taurus, meanwhile, are forming cooperative sextiles to Venus and Mars in hospitable Cancer.
But when you zoom out to the days before and after the new moon, it becomes clear that what you see isn't exactly what you get with this moon. Earlier this week, Renstrom explains, Jupiter moved into Taurus, which formed a square with Pluto, the planet of rebirth and transformation. Squares are literally like the planets are "squaring off" to fight, and we may all feel that heightened aggression— especially considering the day after the new moon, Mars (the planet of war and action) moves into Leo and forms an opposition with Pluto in Aquarius, and a square with Jupiter in Taurus. Oof.
(Here's our guide to astrological aspects if you need a refresher, but in simple terms, the planets forming squares or oppositions aren't all going to be getting along this weekend.)
Nevertheless, that's all the more reason to stay grounded and solid like the Taurean bull of this season, which brings us to our next point.
How to work with this energy
Anytime you're dealing with planetary squares, Renstrom says, you want to do your best to "lower the temperature" when things get heated with other people, whether that's adjusting your communication, suggesting options and alternatives, or simply trying to see the other person's POV.
Further, he notes, Gemini season beginning on the 21st will bring a welcome breath of fresh air following an intense few days, reminding us to lean into the best qualities of this sign: openness, communication, and adaptability.
And in terms of new moon rituals or practices to do under this new moon, given that they are typically times for setting intentions, you might tap into your inner Taurus' earthy energy and literally planet seeds, or metaphorically planet seeds through intention setting, journaling, or vision boarding.
As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, Taurus new moons in general can help us connect with Mother Earth, art, nature, body positivity, and grounding. And this week, they suggest, consider it an invitation to "slow down and savor the pleasures you might normally rush right through: the first sip of morning coffee, the feel of your softest sweater against your skin, a tree-lined view on your commute to work."
The takeaway
Taurus season may be almost done, but not without this new moon making its mark first. While we're up against some challenging squares, consider them short-term challenges for the longterm payoff that Taurus is known for.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.