Ready For Taurus Season? Here's What To Know + How To Work With It
Taurus is a zodiac sign that's known for being slow, steady, and sometimes stubborn—and that's the energy we can expect during this year's Taurus season. Here's the lowdown on all the astrological happenings over the next month, plus how to work with them.
The astrology behind this Taurus season
Taurus season kicks off this year on April 20, just one day before Mercury retrograde begins as well. And with Mercury itself also being in the sign of Taurus, intuitive astrologer Lumi Pelinku tells mindbodygreen that we'll be getting an extra dose of lessons around Taurean themes like money, self worth, beauty, and creation.
And of course, like any Mercury retrograde, we can expect some communication mishaps or delays, whether that be in our relationships, at work, or with our own technology or travel plans. (So make sure you think twice before saying—or typing—anything!)
Then, as May gets underway, Pelinku notes Pluto will start retrograding on May 1, moving backwards to Capricorn until it arrives there on June 11. As she explains, Pluto retrogrades represent the big picture of collective themes, and this Pluto backspin lasting until next January offers us all a grace period to prepare ourselves for a total reframe of societal structure. "Knowing this, we can ready ourselves to keep up with the technology trends and embrace our ability to reinvent our processes in life," Pelinku says.
On May 5, we have a full moon lunar eclipse in Scorpio, which is sure to equally as intense as it is transformative, and two days later, Venus will move into Cancer. According to Pelinku, Venus in Cancer is a sweet and sensual transit that will trigger this need to deepen the connection in relationships, making us more nurturing, empathetic, and sensitive.
Then, towards the end of Taurus season, we'll have a new moon in Taurus on May 19. Pelinku notes this moon will be sextiling Mars in Cancer, adding that this aspect makes a potent time for manifesting around themes like creativity and abundance.
How to work with this energy
The name of the game this Taurus season is to take things slow, given Mercury retrograde's influence, as well as the general vibe of Taurus, which has a "slow and steady wins the race" kind of energy.
And according to Pelinku, legend says Buddha himself was a Taurus, so she recommends leaning into the mindful, strategic energy of the Bull during this Taurus season. Think walking-meditations, contemplating in nature, and simply enjoying the beauty of any given moment.
"So it's all about creating this mindfulness in your life—becoming more still, indulging the senses in the present moment—that's what's going to create joy and ease in your life, and the experience of Taurus season," Pelinku tells mindbodygreen.
After all, with all the retrogrades and transits happening over the next few weeks, we might feel a bit unsettled or pressured to move forward. If that's the case, she says, remember that Taurus season is about rest, reflection, and holding your center—especially with retrogrades at play.
The takeaway
If you're feeling a bit scattered during Taurus season, consider it par for the course amidst eclipse season and a Mercury retrograde. The good news is, with the steady energy of the Bull holding down the fort, we have a permission slip to take it easy and not rush ahead.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.