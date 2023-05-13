Your Weekly Horoscope Just Dropped: What's In Store For The Days Ahead

Supersizer Jupiter beams into sensual, stabilizing Taurus for 12 months, teaching us all how to make practical magic. The red-spotted planet in this position could bring financial growth and turn one of your ideas into an entrepreneurial success. No need to come up with any wild escapades under down-to-earth Taurus’ reign. Your most brilliant concept could be hiding in plain sight. The simpler the better! Jupiter’s last visit here was from June 2011 to June 2012, so look back to that time for clues of what may resurface after May 16.

But brace yourself! Midweek, there could be a massive power struggle accompanying the red-spotted titan’s noteworthy shift! As pioneering Jupiter in Taurus locks into a challenging square with power-monger Pluto in Aquarius, intense forces pull us in dueling directions. On the one hand, there’s a current sweeping us toward major change, demanding that we try a radically new way of doing things. An equally strong force will resist these new attempts: If it ain’t broke, why fix it? With these two dominant planets at the negotiating table, compromise won’t be comfortable—or easy to find.