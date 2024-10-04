Giving my immune system the support it needs to thrive is now a top priority.This involves taking immune-boosting supplements like vitamin C and D, zinc, and probiotics. I've also explored the power of lesser-known gems like AHCC, a remarkable shiitake-derived mushroom supplement backed by extensive research2 . AHCC leverages both the innate and adaptive defense system, promoting the activation of “natural killer” (NK) and B and T-cells, the latter of which play a vital role in combating both Lyme disease3 and COVID-19.4