After my mother's untimely passing due to breast cancer, I was inspired to start a career in wellness. I became a certified massage therapist, Reiki therapist, yoga instructor, and nutritionist. My ultra-strict diet and lifestyle seemed like a foolproof path toward health, but life had other plans for me.

At 30, I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, which led me to reevaluate my totally holistic approach. After successful cancer treatment, I maintained a healthy way of eating but with more flexibility. Little did I know that more health challenges awaited me. I began experiencing debilitating and seemingly unrelated physical and neurological symptoms. Eventually, I was diagnosed with Lyme disease.