Running low on iron or vitamin D may be one reason you’re not getting the sleep of your dreams. Setting your room and sleep routine up for success is absolutely important to getting quality shut-eye, but don’t overlook getting an iron and vitamin D blood test now and then to check on your levels. And if they aren’t where they should be (or you need some support in keeping them optimized), reach for a high-quality multivitamin that supplies both of these nutrients, like ultimate multivitamin+.*