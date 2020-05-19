That usually means having no more than 50 grams of carbohydrates, about 1 to 1.8 grams of protein per kilogram of your lean body mass, and fat to fill the rest of your caloric needs.

But lazy keto just hones in on the carb aspect of the keto diet, and doesn’t worry about counting protein and fat, says Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., dietician and author of The Little Book of Game-Changers. On a lazy keto diet, you’d simply try to keep your daily carb intake between 20 and 50 grams a day, and that’s about it. “This focuses on one piece of the keto diet and doesn’t obsess over all of the other macronutrients,” Cording says.

The goal of the classic keto diet is to get into ketosis, which is a state that your body enters when it starts making ketones (i.e. organic compounds that your body can use for energy) and burns fat for extra energy, explains Marvin Singh, M.D. But it’s unclear if simply watching your carb intake and not minding your other macros will get you to ketosis, he says. That makes it unclear if lazy keto is, in fact, still keto. “The key point [of keto] is that you are in ketosis,” Singh points out.

That doesn’t mean you can’t get into ketosis on a lazy keto diet—it’s just not as much of a given as if you were following a traditional keto diet, says Keri Gans, R.D., author of The Small Change Diet. “They might as well just call this a very low-carb diet instead,” she says.