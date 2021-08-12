When it comes to the biggest buzzwords of the well-being space, keto and the gut microbiome rank pretty high on the list. So let's combine them into one big buzzword sandwich (keto-friendly, of course): How does going keto affect your gut microbiome?

It's a question the king of keto Dom D'Agostino, Ph.D., an associate professor at the University of South Florida who focuses on neuropharmacology, medical biochemistry, physiology, and neuroscience, receives all the time from his students. While the connection between keto and the microbiome is not formally taught yet (the scientific literature is almost there, he tells us on the mindbodygreen podcast, but not quite), D'Agostino does have some thoughts about how the eating plan can affect your gut.

Some food for thought, below.