mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
I'm A Keto Neuroscientist: This Is How Going Keto Affects Your Gut Microbiome
|
Expert Reviewed I'm A Keto Neuroscientist: This Is How Going Keto Affects Your Gut Microbiome

I'm A Keto Neuroscientist: This Is How Going Keto Affects Your Gut Microbiome

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
I'm A Keto Neuroscientist: This Is How Going Keto Affects Your Gut Microbiome

Image by Ina Peters / Stocksy

August 12, 2021 — 16:16 PM

When it comes to the biggest buzzwords of the well-being space, keto and the gut microbiome rank pretty high on the list. So let's combine them into one big buzzword sandwich (keto-friendly, of course): How does going keto affect your gut microbiome? 

It's a question the king of keto Dom D'Agostino, Ph.D., an associate professor at the University of South Florida who focuses on neuropharmacology, medical biochemistry, physiology, and neuroscience, receives all the time from his students. While the connection between keto and the microbiome is not formally taught yet (the scientific literature is almost there, he tells us on the mindbodygreen podcast, but not quite), D'Agostino does have some thoughts about how the eating plan can affect your gut.

Some food for thought, below. 

How going keto can affect your gut microbiome.

According to D'Agostino, how keto affects your microbiome really depends on the types of foods you eat. See, the keto diet falls on a spectrum of sorts—some follow a super strict eating plan to remain in ketosis, while others find success with a more relaxed approach. As a general rule: The more plants you cut out, the less diverse your gut microbiome may be. If you're someone who was perhaps used to eating lots of higher-carb fruits and whole grains (which aren't necessarily keto-friendly), you might experience a shift in your microbiome after you cut those out. 

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
probiotic+

"[Keto] does restrict plants and fruits to a certain degree that it could be impacting the diversity of the gut microbiome," D'Agostino explains, especially if you're only beginning to dip your toes into the keto waters. "Under some conditions, you might want to use probiotics," he adds, if you really want to elevate your gut microbiome.* mindbodygreen's probiotic+, for example, contains a unique combination of four bacterial strains to ease bloating, aid digestion, and help reset your gut.*

Some, however, may find that embarking on a keto diet actually enhances the microbial diversity in their gut: "I actually eat more plants on a ketogenic diet than I did growing up eating a high carb diet," says D'Agostino. "Now, I have a lot of gut-healthy salads, vegetables, nuts, artichokes, and greens." So even though the diet does exclude some foods, you might find that you're eating a larger variety of plants than you had before—and, thus, you may have a more diverse microbiome. It all depends on the person, and it's important to listen to what your own body is trying to tell you. 

Advertisement

The takeaway.

So how does keto affect the diversity of your gut microbiome? It all depends on the foods you choose to add or limit in your diet. That being said, eating nothing but butter and bacon isn't so good for your microbiome—or your general well-being, for that matter. But if you eat a wide array of plants (perhaps more than you had before going keto!), the diet could support a diverse gut.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

These Essential Oils Are The Best For Boosting Mood, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
These Essential Oils Are The Best For Boosting Mood, New Research Finds
Mental Health

8 Tricks To Help You Sit Less During The Day (Your Mental Health Depends On It)

Juanina Kocher
8 Tricks To Help You Sit Less During The Day (Your Mental Health Depends On It)
Love

Tired Of Arguing? This One Trick May Reduce Relationship Conflict

Abby Moore
Tired Of Arguing? This One Trick May Reduce Relationship Conflict
Beauty

This Underrated Ingredient Can Soothe A Sunburn Overnight (Nope, Not Aloe)

Jamie Schneider
This Underrated Ingredient Can Soothe A Sunburn Overnight (Nope, Not Aloe)
Nature

Get Those Wishes Ready: The Biggest Meteor Shower Of The Year Is Here

Emma Loewe
Get Those Wishes Ready: The Biggest Meteor Shower Of The Year Is Here
Home

The One Thing A Mold Expert Looks For In An Air Purifier + His Top Picks

Michael Rubino
The One Thing A Mold Expert Looks For In An Air Purifier + His Top Picks
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

The Chefs Have Spoken: These Are The 10 Best Cutting Boards You Can Buy

Emma Loewe
The Chefs Have Spoken: These Are The 10 Best Cutting Boards You Can Buy
Home

6 Flowers That Will Stay Alive In A Vase For Weeks (Yes, Weeks!)

Sarah Regan
6 Flowers That Will Stay Alive In A Vase For Weeks (Yes, Weeks!)
Personal Growth

Want To Be A Truly Authentic Person? Try This Psychiatrist's Surprising Method

Samantha Boardman, M.D.
Want To Be A Truly Authentic Person? Try This Psychiatrist's Surprising Method
Food Trends

Why This Seafood Can & Should Be Part Of Your Vegan Diet (Let Us Explain)

Eliza Sullivan
Why This Seafood Can & Should Be Part Of Your Vegan Diet (Let Us Explain)
Recipes

You'd Never Guess This No-Bake Key Lime Pie Features A Secret Healthy Ingredient

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
You'd Never Guess This No-Bake Key Lime Pie Features A Secret Healthy Ingredient
Personal Growth

11 Signs Someone Has A God Complex & How It Differs From Narcissism

Sarah Regan
11 Signs Someone Has A God Complex & How It Differs From Narcissism
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/keto-neuroscientist-on-how-going-keto-affects-your-microbiome

Your article and new folder have been saved!