Kamut is hearty if left whole. So cooking the whole berry of this grain can take some time. Mathis suggests soaking the grain overnight to reduce overall cooking times. The next morning, you’ll want to boil a pot of water with a dash of salt and add the soaked kamut to the pot. Allow the whole berries to come to a boil and then reduce the heat to medium. Cook the kamut grains, uncovered, for 40 to 60 minutes until soft. Once the grain is soft, discard the excess water and season to taste.

Kamut berries can be served as a hearty side dish or incorporated into various meals like bulking up your favorite salad with this greens and grains salad recipe or incorporating into a rich cold-weather meal of vegan one-pot bean chili.

Kamut can also be ground into a flour. Kamut flour can be used as an equal substitution for whole wheat flour. Just prepare for a slightly nuttier flavor and chewier texture if you choose to do so. “One of my favorite ways to use kamut is in baking, in place of processed white flour, including pancakes, breads or cakes ,” Nicole says. “It usually gives the recipe more density.”