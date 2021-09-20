This One-Pot Chili Is The Perfect Filling, Inflammation-Fighting Meal For Fall

Colder days mean more warming meals, and this one-pot chili recipe comes with some unexpectedly cozy spices. Ginger, cacao, and harissa make appearances alongside the more common cumin and chili powder. These bonus ingredients supercharge the chili's benefits—ginger, like chilis, can help ease inflammation.

This vegan chili is also full of fiber and plant-based protein, thanks to a mix of lentils, quinoa, and beans. While you could enjoy it on its own, the recipe works as a base for other meals, too—making it ideal for meal prep (bonus points: it's freezer-friendly). "This is such a versatile recipe," write Ruby Bell and Milly Bagot, the team behind ByRuby and the authors of Freeze, "great with a baked potato, whole wheat pasta or as it comes with some coconut yogurt and freshly chopped avocado. It also makes a great vegan taco and wrap filling."