A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

"He says that he took all his information from texts that were written a thousand years before, and that he's pretty much copied and pasted the bits that he likes. He says that in his introduction," Anand explains. According to Indian mythology, she says, some of those original texts are believed to have been written by the wife of the God of Love himself, Kama. Other stories suggest courtesans of the time paid for the book to be written, she says. Anand personally believes the famous section on sex (section two out of seven sections) may have been written by a woman because of the way it focuses so much on women's pleasure, which was still radical at the time of its writing.