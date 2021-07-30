Here's a little-understood, yet superpowered bioactive: coenzyme Q10.* It is an antioxidant that works somewhat behind the scenes, but one that delivers visible results—both internally and topically, I might add.* I’m a huge fan of using this bioactive allover, if I’m being totally honest.

For the full explanation of the coenzyme, you’ll want to check our full guide to CoQ10. But a brief overview is this: CoQ10 is a fat-soluble antioxidant found in every cell of your body. It comes in two forms—ubiquinone and ubiquinol (the active form)—and your body produces it naturally, although your levels do drop as you get older.

It has a laundry list of roles it plays in the body when taken orally, but for my purposes (read: I’m a beauty gal and love writing about skin care), I’m a fan thanks to the roles it plays in skin cell health.*