If you flash back ten years, you’d see me taking melatonin every few nights just to get some proper shut-eye. Along my wellness journey, I’ve learned that melatonin isn’t the best for you, but I struggled to find something that actually checked the same box.

I love hemp-derived CBD for increased relaxation, but it doesn’t necessarily contribute to better sleep (at least for me). I tried sleepy tea blends, white noise machines, and even deeply relaxing meditations designed for sleep, all with little to no success.

When I took the time to dive into the science of sleep and what can actually help me beat sleep jitters, I came across magnesium. Then, I tried a magnesium supplement that goes above and beyond. Safe to say, I won’t be using melatonin again.