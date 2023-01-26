I Was Always Nervous About Getting Enough Sleep — Until I Tried This Supplement
Have you ever lost sleep because you were so nervous about losing sleep? I call these sleep jitters and unfortunately, they're a regular occurrence for me. They generally take place the night before a big event or if I’ve struggled to clock a full eight hours a few nights in a row. Nervousness about sleeping used to cause me to turn to melatonin supplements—until I found a more effective alternative.
What I was looking for.
If you flash back ten years, you’d see me taking melatonin every few nights just to get some proper shut-eye. Along my wellness journey, I’ve learned that melatonin isn’t the best for you, but I struggled to find something that actually checked the same box.
I love hemp-derived CBD for increased relaxation, but it doesn’t necessarily contribute to better sleep (at least for me). I tried sleepy tea blends, white noise machines, and even deeply relaxing meditations designed for sleep, all with little to no success.
When I took the time to dive into the science of sleep and what can actually help me beat sleep jitters, I came across magnesium. Then, I tried a magnesium supplement that goes above and beyond. Safe to say, I won’t be using melatonin again.
Why I love this supplement.
My sleep jitters remedy: mbg sleep support+. This supplement helps me fall asleep quicker and feel more rested in the morning, sans any groggy feelings.* How does it work, you may be wondering? Here’s the inside scoop.
Mbg sleep support+ contains magnesium bisglycinate, a highly absorbable form of magnesium that promotes a steady state of relaxation for deep and restorative sleep.* This is the key for me, as melatonin never made me feel relaxed; it just knocked me out and left me hazy hours later.
The formula also contains jujube, a fruit used in Traditional Chinese medicine for calming and sleep-inducing actions, and PharmaGABA®, a widely studied neurotransmitter shown in clinical trials to enhance natural sleep quality.*
Altogether, this blend quiets my internal chatter, helps me fall asleep with ease, and allows me to know for sure I’ll get a good night’s rest before a big day.* After all, there’s nothing more valuable than peace of mind.
The takeaway.
As someone who gets nervous about getting enough sleep (and therefore loses more sleep), I used to be a frequent melatonin user. However, sleep support+ is an effective sleep supplement that's helped me fall asleep faster, and sleep easier knowing that my overall health isn’t being sacrificed.
