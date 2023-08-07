Optimizing your health can feel complicated, but there are a few key pillars that remain uncontested: Think eating enough vegetables, prioritizing protein, and engaging in regular movement. On the more technical side, maintaining vitamin D sufficiency is critical for whole-body health. As more and more research comes out about vitamin D, its known benefits only multiply.

From bone health to muscle strength, immune function, and gut health, there are few areas of well-being where vitamin D doesn't play a key role. And this jack of all trades is particularly important for healthy aging. Longevity fanatics, listen up: We're talking about D's vital importance for cellular health and longevity.*