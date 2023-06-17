This month's new moon arrives Sunday, June 18 at 12:37 a.m. EDT, in none other than the sign of Gemini. As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, new moons are always a time to start something new and fresh, and there's nothing Gemini loves more than keeping things interesting, encouraging us all to get out there and mingle, and/or try something new.

There is a caveat, though. Neptune, the planet of illusion, will be forming a square to the sun, moon, and Mercury, which Quinn says could make things a bit hazy or confusing. And as the Astrotwins note in their weekly scope, "With boundary-blurring Neptune squaring this new moon, reserve judgment before declaring a new acquaintance your insta-BFF."

They also add that this moon-Neptune square could make you feel more distract-able than usual, to which Quinn explains that you'll want to double down on your discernment. "Be discerning with the new ventures and the new people you meet, but be mindful not to let fear rule you. Allow yourself to make mistakes and learn from them and keep your boundaries in place when it feels necessary," she says.

Speaking of boundaries, Saturn will be going retrograde in Pisces just before the new moon, which Quinn notes could bring some deeper spiritual lessons to the surface.

And if you're wondering what the planet of love is up to, Quinn notes that it just recently moved into passionate and dramatic Leo. "This is a very fun-loving and social place for Venus to be, so combined with the new moon in charismatic Gemini, this is great energy for meeting new people, being courageous, and stepping out," she explains.

All in all, this new moon asks us to lead our lives with curiosity and openness. Not only that, but given it's the last new moon before the summer solstice, Quinn says this is a great opportunity to get clear on how you want your summer to go, and set some intentions.