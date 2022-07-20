Along with keeping your sleep and wake time consistent, Breus emphasizes the importance of knowing your chronotype. (Chronotypes describe the four main "sleep personalities"—here's our explainer if you're new to the concept.)

Because the truth is, not all of us are lions and bears (aka the early birds of the world), and trying to get yourself to become a morning person against your own nature is going to be a challenge. Still, however, it's not impossible for wolves and dolphins to bump up their sleep schedule so they're waking up a bit earlier, within reason.

Knowing your optimal wake time, Breus says, can help you be realistic about the goals you're setting for yourself, as far as when you want to wake up (and why).