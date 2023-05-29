When we created sleep support+, we wanted to combine not only magnesium, but other relaxation-promoting ingredients as well. We opted for magnesium glycinate (also called magnesium bisglycinate), which is a type of magnesium supplement made by combining magnesium with the amino acid glycine.

This form of magnesium tends to be highly absorbable, and what's more, it's less likely to cause digestive issues than other types of magnesium, too. It also happens to be one of the better varieties for promoting relaxation and restful sleep, as glycine is a neurotransmitter that promotes relaxation and stress reduction in the body.*

We then combined that magnesium bisglycinate with two key bioactives to enhance sleep quality and promote relaxation: jujube and PharmaGABA®. Jujube is a fruit used in Traditional Chinese medicine for its calming effects, while PharmaGABA® is a neurotransmitter that has been clinically shown1 to help enhance natural sleep quality.*

But don't just take our word for it. As one happy customer, Kathleen, writes in her review of sleep support+, "I’ve tried everything including prescription drugs, but this supplement is the first that lets me sleep deeply It’s my go-to and I am so appreciative!"