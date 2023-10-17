Let’s share some skin care horror stories, shall we? Sunbathing for sport and without sunscreen. Shudder. Exfoliating then forgetting to follow up with moisturizer. Chilling. Falling asleep without removing makeup. A nightmare!

Granted, these situations are all pretty common—disturbing, yes, but they’re not exactly urban legends. Recently, though, I’ve been hearing accounts of senescent cells (also called “zombie cells”) whispered between beauty editors, and the apocalyptic way they take control of your skin barrier, create inflammation, and lead to accelerated aging. The spookiest tale of all.

But this scary story isn’t set in stone. Below, derms explain how to fight off the zombies.