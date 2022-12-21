The Winter Solstice Is Here — How To Support Your Mood Throughout Winter
The winter solstice is here! That means it’s the shortest day of the year and the official start of winter. If you live in a colder climate and aren’t brimming with excitement over the cold, dark season ahead (and who could blame you?), this article is for you.
While winter is filled with many beautiful and joyous things (like holiday celebrations, glistening snow, and winter sports like skiing and ice skating), it’s also freaking cold and annoyingly dark by 4 p.m.
How the winter solstice impacts our health.
Whether you realize it or not, the sun affects many aspects of your health and mental well-being. So when it’s not around as much, it can be a real bummer. If your mood hasn’t been affected by the cold weather already, it may be soon enough.
You see, exposure to sunlight regulates a number of vital physiological processes—including your circadian rhythm, vitamin D levels, and the synthesis of serotonin (aka the “feel good” hormone).
While making a conscious effort to expose your eyes to natural sunlight early in the morning and later in the afternoon can help modulate your circadian rhythm and support serotonin production, according to a 2021 scientific review, vitamin D is also key, playing a direct role in the synthesis of both melatonin (the “hormone of darkness”) and serotonin1.
Despite how critical it is, 29% of U.S. adults are deficient in vitamin D, while another 41% are insufficient. With 70% of American adults missing the mark on vitamin D sufficiency, it’s no wonder so many people deal with the winter blues!
How to stay cheerful this winter.
Getting enough sun to synthesize adequate amounts of vitamin D is difficult, even in the summer. When you’re bundled from head to toe and only exposing a small portion of your face, it becomes even more unrealistic (and impossible for many latitudes).
Taking a high-quality vitamin D supplement, like mindbodygreen’s vitamin D3 potency+, every day is an easy way to help you achieve and sustain sufficient vitamin D levels (and support a healthy mood!) year-round—but especially during the cold, dark months of winter.*
The takeaway.
It’s normal to feel a little down when it’s dreary outside and there are fewer hours of sunlight, but the winter blues aren’t inevitable! With a premium vitamin D supplement, you can help lay the groundwork for a healthy mood—no matter the climate.*
With 5,000 IU of sustainably-sourced D3 and built-in organic fats for optimized bioavailability, vitamin D3 potency+ delivers the healthy vitamin D levels your brain craves to truly make this season the most wonderful time of the year!*
