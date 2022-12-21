You see, exposure to sunlight regulates a number of vital physiological processes—including your circadian rhythm, vitamin D levels, and the synthesis of serotonin (aka the “feel good” hormone).

While making a conscious effort to expose your eyes to natural sunlight early in the morning and later in the afternoon can help modulate your circadian rhythm and support serotonin production, according to a 2021 scientific review, vitamin D is also key, playing a direct role in the synthesis of both melatonin (the “hormone of darkness”) and serotonin1 .

Despite how critical it is, 29% of U.S. adults are deficient in vitamin D, while another 41% are insufficient. With 70% of American adults missing the mark on vitamin D sufficiency, it’s no wonder so many people deal with the winter blues!