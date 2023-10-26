The One Supplement To Lean On If You've Been Eating Too Much Sugar Lately
Spooky season is here, and while we're all for indulging in some seasonal treats, the reality is sugar (and particularly the refined, processed varieties) can seriously aggravate the balance in your gut.
As we've shared on mbg before, it's thought that bad bacteria and yeast in our guts love processed foods and sugar. And if they get enough of it, they can start to overtake the healthy bacteria in our gut microbiome. Our gut microbial ecosystem is a delicate balancing act.
While yeast thrives on sugar, the healthy probiotic genus Bifidobacteria love dietary fiber, particularly the prebiotic variety. For those who have sugar cravings after eating candy, gut imbalance might be kick-starting a cycle that can be hard to stop.
How to give your gut the support it needs
If you're in the camp who went heavy on the treats, working a GI-focused probiotic as part of your daily health regimen can go a long way in supporting your gut health.*
And in terms of choosing a high-quality probiotic supplement with research-backed strains, allow us to introduce mbg's probiotic+. The unique formula features a special combination of four clinically researched strains, which help ease bloating, aid digestion, and holistically support your gut microbiome.*
The four strains are B. lactis Bi-07, B420, HN019, and L. acidophilus NCFM, which come together to make a one-of-a-kind probiotic designed with your gut top of mind. Research shows these strains support gut health and maintain key daily functions of the digestive system.* They can also encourage healthy weight through reductions in caloric intake and support a steady frequency of bowel movements.*
The takeaway
Our gut health can be easily tricked by treats, but with some gut-health staples and a consistent probiotic regimen, you can kiss the Halloween bloat goodbye and say hello to a happy tummy.*
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.