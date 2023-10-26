The One Supplement To Lean On If You've Been Eating Too Much Sugar Lately

Spooky season is here, and while we're all for indulging in some seasonal treats, the reality is sugar (and particularly the refined, processed varieties) can seriously aggravate the balance in your gut.

As we've shared on mbg before, it's thought that bad bacteria and yeast in our guts love processed foods and sugar. And if they get enough of it, they can start to overtake the healthy bacteria in our gut microbiome. Our gut microbial ecosystem is a delicate balancing act.

While yeast thrives on sugar, the healthy probiotic genus Bifidobacteria love dietary fiber, particularly the prebiotic variety. For those who have sugar cravings after eating candy, gut imbalance might be kick-starting a cycle that can be hard to stop.