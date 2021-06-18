5 Ways To Energize Your Home (And Life) For The Summer Solstice

The summer solstice is the longest, brightest day of the year for those of us in the northern hemisphere. It's a powerful point in the year that launches us into a new chapter and season. (And if you're in the southern hemisphere and heading into winter, this solstice is also thought to be full of Earth-born power!)

Traditionally, this day is celebrated with parties, dancing, bonfires, and rituals that focus on divine love, natural abundance, and the growth of rich crops of food.

Some believe the solstices are the most magical days of the year to set intentions and gather up wishes to be fulfilled. Here are some feng shui-inspired ways to kick off the solstice and ring in a plentiful summer: