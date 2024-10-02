This one goes along the same lines as using an exfoliating body lotion—it's great to dry brush before you tan, but it will ruin your bronzy glow right away if you do it after the fact. Dry brushing is a form of physical exfoliation, and it's a great way to keep the skin soft and encourage healthy circulation in the body. However, it's best to stash your dry brush while you have self-tanner on to keep it fresh, even, and long-lasting.