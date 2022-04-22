 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
The One Mistake You're Probably Making When Using Self-Tanner

The One Mistake You're Probably Making When Using Self-Tanner

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
The One Mistake You're Probably Making When Using Self-Tanner

Image by Jacqui Miller / Stocksy

April 22, 2022 — 10:03 AM

We likely don’t have to convince you that sunbathing is not the best for your skin. In fact, 80% of skin aging has been attributed to sun damage. So it’s safe to say, if you want to keep your skin healthy and supple, you should probably take sun care seriously. What does this look like? Well, daily SPF is a must, but sunscreen still does not give you a green light to lay in the sun for hours—sunbathing for sport can still damage your skin over time. 

If you’re after that bronzy glow but would rather not subject your skin to intense sun exposure, self-tanner may be a good alternative. If you’ve never self-tanned before in fear that it would turn out patchy, you’re not alone. It’s definitely a process that takes time to master, but we have one tip that will help you get better results—and it's oh-so-easy. 

Why you should apply lotion before and after you self-tan. 

Self-tanning takes some prep-work if you want it to turn out even and streak-free. The pre-tan routine goes as follows: exfoliate, shave (if you want to), let your skin dry, then apply your tanning product. You may want to avoid moisturizing right before rubbing in self-tanner, as the product won’t spread as evenly or penetrate the skin as deeply (meaning it won’t last as long). That being said, there are some areas on the body you may want to hydrate pre-tan application. This includes any areas that are prone to dryness or have more cracks and folds. The main regions to focus on? The hands, feet, elbows, and knees. 

It’s crucial to apply lotion to these areas; otherwise, the tanning product may get caught up in the cracks and folds, creating darker spots in some areas and lighter patches in others. Applying lotion beforehand helps the product spread more evenly in difficult areas, like those mentioned, as well as if you’re dealing with dry skin all over. Just make sure to use a lotion that focuses solely on hydration, rather than one that folds in chemical exfoliants like AHAs or BHAs. Read: If you layer on an exfoliating lotion before you apply a self-tanner, there’s a chance it won’t go on evenly. 

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(33)
postbiotic body lotion

Of course, our holy grail is the mindbodygreen postbiotic body lotion. With ultra-hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil, and shea butter, the rich formula works to hydrate your skin and make it feel silky smooth, filling out any microcracks. 

After you apply your tan, remember to follow the directions on the product. After your tan has set and you’ve showered (if your product is a rinse-off), then you can go ahead and moisturize your whole body. This will actually help extend the life of your tan, as moisturized skin will hold onto the color for longer. And remember: Using any sort of physical or chemical exfoliant (retinol body lotion included) while you have self-tanner on your skin will accelerate fading, so stay away from those until you’re ready to say goodbye to your tan—well, until the next faux glow, that is.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

Self-tanning is a great way to achieve that bronzy look, sans sun damage. Whether you’ve been using self-tan for years or are new to the process, this tip will help your tan turn out better and stay on longer. As a reminder, apply a hydrating body lotion to the hands, feet, knees, and elbows before applying tanner to avoid uneven patches. Then, after your tan has set and you rinse off, follow up with that same lotion—this time on the whole body. If you’re on the hunt for a high-quality, hydrating body lotion, we have a list of 11 of our favorites here

postbiotic body lotion
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(33)
postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(33)
postbiotic body lotion
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

No, Green Beauty Is Not Synonymous With All-Natural — Here's Why

Jamie Schneider
No, Green Beauty Is Not Synonymous With All-Natural — Here's Why
Beauty

Which Shade Of Blush Looks Best On You? Here's How To Find Out

Jamie Schneider
Which Shade Of Blush Looks Best On You? Here's How To Find Out
Integrative Health

Is It Actually Possible To "Catch Up" On Sleep? What Sleep Experts Say

Julia Guerra
Is It Actually Possible To "Catch Up" On Sleep? What Sleep Experts Say
Integrative Health

6 Ways These Nutrients Bolster Heart Health + How To Get More Of ‘Em

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
6 Ways These Nutrients Bolster Heart Health + How To Get More Of ‘Em
Routines

Bored Of Squats? Try This Exercise To Fire Up Your Glutes & Core Instead

Merrell Readman
Bored Of Squats? Try This Exercise To Fire Up Your Glutes & Core Instead
Integrative Health

Is Your Multi Lacking These Important Minerals? Hint: Most Of Them Are

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Is Your Multi Lacking These Important Minerals? Hint: Most Of Them Are
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Experts Say Many Vitamin D Supplements Aren't Doing Their Job — Is Yours?

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Experts Say Many Vitamin D Supplements Aren't Doing Their Job — Is Yours?
Climate Change

How A Talk With My Kid Changed My Eco-Approach (After 20+ Years In The Movement)

Heather White
How A Talk With My Kid Changed My Eco-Approach (After 20+ Years In The Movement)
Sex

Do You Know Your Sexual Personality Type? A Look Into The 5 Erotic Blueprints

Jamie LeClaire
Do You Know Your Sexual Personality Type? A Look Into The 5 Erotic Blueprints
Functional Food

Step Aside, Mediterranean Diet — There’s A New Longevity Sheriff In Town

Morgan Chamberlain
Step Aside, Mediterranean Diet — There’s A New Longevity Sheriff In Town
Climate Change

3 Small Ways You Can Show The Earth Some Love Today (& Every Day!)

Jason Wachob
3 Small Ways You Can Show The Earth Some Love Today (& Every Day!)
Integrative Health

Which Fatty Acid Offers Greater Health Benefits: Omega-3 Or Omega-6?

Josey Murray
Which Fatty Acid Offers Greater Health Benefits: Omega-3 Or Omega-6?
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-should-apply-lotion-before-and-after-using-self-tanner
postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
postbiotic body lotion

Your article and new folder have been saved!