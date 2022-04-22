We likely don’t have to convince you that sunbathing is not the best for your skin. In fact, 80% of skin aging has been attributed to sun damage. So it’s safe to say, if you want to keep your skin healthy and supple, you should probably take sun care seriously. What does this look like? Well, daily SPF is a must, but sunscreen still does not give you a green light to lay in the sun for hours—sunbathing for sport can still damage your skin over time.

If you’re after that bronzy glow but would rather not subject your skin to intense sun exposure, self-tanner may be a good alternative. If you’ve never self-tanned before in fear that it would turn out patchy, you’re not alone. It’s definitely a process that takes time to master, but we have one tip that will help you get better results—and it's oh-so-easy.