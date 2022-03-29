As the sun becomes a main character in your life again this spring, you might show more skin as you shed the scarves, coats, and other winter wear—as a result, you might consider shaving more often (if that’s something you like to do, of course). How you decide to remove your hair—if at all—is entirely personal, but there are some general guidelines to follow as you navigate the world of shaving products, techniques, and routines.

For example, you may know that it’s great to exfoliate your skin before shaving. "Gentle exfoliation can help [loosen] the free edge of hairs that may be trapped under the skin," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. previously told mbg. "This can give you a smoother shave and lower the likelihood of razor bumps or irritation."

Now we’re here to offer a much-needed warning: Save exfoliation for your pre-shaving ritual. If you’re trying out some chemical exfoliants, such as AHAs in body lotions, that’s great! But here’s the thing: There’s a time and place for that—and it’s not post-shave.