In case you haven’t heard, clearing dead skin before shaving can have a huge impact on a silky outcome. “The goal here is to decrease friction as much as possible, which is what irritates your skin,” board-certified dermatologist Brandith Irwin, M.D., founder of SkinTour.com and MadisonMD Skincare, tells mbg. She recommends using warm water and a gentle exfoliator to physical scrub soften the hair. If you’re looking to save a few bucks or just prefer a DIY project, you can make your own body scrub at home—here’s all the info you need to do so. When applying the scrub, use a very light touch: Do not press on the underarm area (like you might the back or legs) as it's very sensitive skin.

Also worthy of note: if you know that your underarms are easily angered (read: can burn with trying new deodorants and chafe with rough fabrics), feel free to skip this part. Not all skin types are made for exfoliating, and that's OK if you can't.