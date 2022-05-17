Although you may love that sun-kissed look from lying in the sun for a few hours, you likely know it’s not the best for the health of your skin. In fact, 80% of skin aging has been attributed to sun exposure. Of course, you can (and should) wear SPF, but that doesn’t always guarantee endless protection. For that reason, self-tanner is a great alternative if you’re looking to achieve that bronzy glow, sans sunbathing.

As someone who uses self-tanner weekly, I know a decent amount about the user experience. I’ve tried countless brands, product types, and application methods. Through it all, I’ve accumulated a few tips and tricks, some of which can help extend the life of your self-tanner no matter which product you’re using, so let’s get into it.