I'm A Functional MD & This Is Why Most People Should Stop Avoiding Carbs

When it comes to dietary protocols and eating styles, it's crucial to include hormones in the discussion. If we're talking about eliminating carbohydrates, it's important to note that women may experience sleep issues, depression, anxiety, and sometimes brain fog. Your body can also hold onto weight when it perceives it's being starved or deprived.

That's because, eating carbs is important for women to produce leptin, which induce their satiety hormone; serotonin, which is the feel-good or "happy" hormone; and maintain healthy thyroid function.

Carbohydrates are important for serotonin production and metabolism, as well. Numerous studies show carbohydrate restriction is a link to depression, since carbs increase serotonin secretion in the brain. Eating carbs also triggers tryptophan, which then triggers insulin to be released. Insulin then allows tryptophan to cross the blood brain barrier allowing the conversion of serotonin to take place causing that "addictive" behavior and emotional high.