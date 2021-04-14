Colors carry energy, so bringing a new one into your home can instantly change the feel of your space. And if you're in the market for a fresh spring shade, your aura color—or the aura color you'd like to achieve—can provide some fun ideas. (Here's some background on aura colors for those who are unfamiliar, and a quick quiz for uncovering what color your aura is currently exuding.)

Today, aura reader and stylist Susanna Merrick is sharing how to use each soul shade at home, depending on what it is you're looking to call in.