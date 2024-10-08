When it comes to our auras, red has a lot to do with grounding, plus it's got a touch of romance and sensuality. It's a great color to add to your bedroom, perhaps in the form of a soft red lamp. And if you're thrown off by bright reds, have no fear; Merrick notes earthier shades of red, such as burgundy or burnt orange, are also really pleasing in the home. She also likes to add touches of red in the kitchen (think pots and pans or dish towels), particularly when making a luxurious meal for a loved one.