Oval Nails 101: How To Master The Shape + Nail Care Tips

There are 7 common nail shapes to choose from, all of which give a different visual aesthetic.

Within this list, there are a few different categories that distinguish which shapes are best for which kind of nail length and look.

First, we have classic shapes like square and round. Classic shapes are a universal fit regardless of nail length. These two are perfect for someone looking to start growing out their tips, even if they’re just past the nail bed.

Next, we have slightly more complex shapes like squoval (square with round edges), almond, and the shape we’re breaking down today, oval. These take a bit more filing work but can be achieved fairly easily on medium-length nails.

Finally, we have standout shapes like stiletto and coffin. These shapes require more length and attention to detail, but offer a unique and memorable aesthetic look.