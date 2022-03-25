Choosing the right nail shape can seem like quite the commitment—truthfully, it sort of is, at least until your next mani. But instead of selecting at random, picking a nail shape should be based on the health and length of your nails, and sometimes even the shape of your fingers can play a role. However, for most people, an almond-shaped nail is super flattering and easy to maintain. It’s not the most basic nail shape, but it’s not a strikingly bold one either. Consider it an ultra-chic happy medium.

According to celebrity nail manicurist and brand founder, Deborah Lippmann, almond-shaped nails are very French-esque. And when has French-inspired beauty ever led us astray? Our point exactly. Below, find everything you need to know about the almond nail shape, including how to get it and expert-approved tips for a salon-level manicure.