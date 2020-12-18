Even if you’re hesitant to brave the at-home haircut (we understand), trimming split ends is a relatively low-lift venture. That’s because clipping off frayed ends doesn’t always mean you have to sacrifice precious inches—in fact, you can ensure happy, thriving strands and keep your length goals intact. While you should wait for a professional to do more of the heavy-lifting—no need to experiment with styles here—a few snips here and there can help your ends appear healthy and full (which, you should know, can help your hair grow faster).

Below, experts provide five ways to rid those splits. Say goodbye to those brittle frays.