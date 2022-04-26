Nail shapes are one of those beauty choices you can switch up without much time or commitment. That’s what makes playing with nail designs so much fun! When it comes to choosing the best nail shape for you, you may want to consider a few factors, like your lifestyle, finger shape, and personal preference. But if you’re bold enough to try something brand new, let us introduce you to this super-cool shape. Enter, coffin nails.

The term "coffin nails" even sounds edgy, and once you see them in action, you’ll know exactly why: They’re long, slim, and chic—and it is possible to create them at home. Here, we tapped nail experts to get the scoop on the coffin nail shape, how to achieve it, and a few extra tips to keep your nails healthy and strong.