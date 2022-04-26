Once your square shape is complete on all 10 nails, it's time to create the tapered edge. "File the sides of the nails to an angle, almost as if you were creating a point for both of the sides of the nails to meet in the middle," Truong says. If you're new to this type of nail filing, go slow and start with one nail at a time. Once you've accomplished the look you desire, go to the next nail and try to mimic the shape.