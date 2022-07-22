Everything You Need To Know Before Choosing A Meal Delivery Service

Due to an increasing interest in healthy-yet-convenient food, there are way more meal delivery services and meal prep companies than there used to be. This abundance of choice allows you to easily find an option that suits your optimal diet—whether that's low-carb, paleo, or plant-based—but it can also make it much harder to decide which meal delivery service is right for you.

Luckily our extensive research on meal delivery brands at mindbodygreen has given us solid intel on how to choose the right company for you. We vet every service featured on our site for food quality, recipe variety, sustainability, and accessibility, but these are just a few of the factors that shoppers should keep in mind.

Below we'll highlight all eight of the most important things to consider before signing up for a new meal delivery service.