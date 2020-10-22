We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Your hair changes as you age. Perhaps the most obvious is when the hair loses its pigment over time, resulting in a dusting of grays. Although, a silvery hue isn't the only noticeable change as you go gray: The actual texture of the strands themselves face some shifts as well.

Don't sound the alarm just yet! Sure, you might have to update your hair care routine a bit—especially if you've never dealt with this specific texture before—but it's not so difficult to keep the grays healthy and moisturized.

Allow the pros to break it down.