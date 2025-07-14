It's really no wonder so many pairs with a sextile aspect end up becoming more than just friends, though if it's a platonic connection you're after, Sag and Libra can definitely make the best of them. Both of these signs tend to be down for adventure at the drop of a hat, plus they both take an interest in things like art, culture, and music, so there's no shortage of BFF-dates and outings you can go on together.