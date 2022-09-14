Reviewers Are Ditching Their BB Cream For A Naked Face Thanks To This Product
One possible reason an uneven skin tone can occur is from a lack of moisture in the skin, both topically and internally. Of course, keeping up with your hydrating daytime moisturizer and soothing night cream is a must, but what about internal hydration? No, we’re not just talking about drinking more H2O. Here's one way to rev up your skin’s hydration from the inside out—so much so, you might ditch your trusty color corrector altogether.
How mbg’s cellular beauty+ helps even complexion.
You may notice ceramides in your moisturizing serums and creams (which is A+ for dry skin), but have you ever considered taking them in supplement form? That’s right, you can also ingest oral ceramides, and research shows promising benefits.
cellular beauty+
A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*
For example, we use phytoceramides (as Ceramosides®) in cellular beauty+ to support a healthy skin barrier structure and promote a supple complexion.* And after 3 months, participants who took a wheat extract rich in ceramides had improved overall skin hydration and moisturization.*
Why is this so important? Well, the ceramides naturally found in your body begin to decrease with age (similar to collagen, elastin, etc.). This translates to drier and possibly more sensitive skin with age, which can then lead to uneven tone or flushing.
This is just one reason cellular beauty+ generates such glowing reviews, like this one from Natalie P.: “Couldn’t be happier with the product. I usually wear a BB cream, and I haven’t been lately…my skin tone is even and healthy looking.”*
Just remember: Even if you skip the BB cream, you can't forget to finish off your skin care routine with SPF. We repeat: Internal and topical methods are important for a healthy skin tone!
The takeaway.
Topical hydration is a great first step to encouraging an even, supple complexion. However, internal hydration via plant-based ceramides is one way to take it a step further and replenish your natural levels.* This way, you can feel even more confident skipping the BB cream if you wish. Still curious about how ceramides benefit the skin? Check out our guide.
cellular beauty+
A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*
cellular beauty+
A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*