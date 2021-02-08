One Monday morning this past year, I woke up feeling too tired to get out of bed. While that’s not uncommon for some, it’s extremely out of the ordinary for me. I usually wake up feeling active and stick to a regular morning routine. That morning, things were different.

Initially, I blamed that exhaustion on my busy schedule from the week before, and an overall lack of sleep. As the day went on, though, I started to develop a scratchy throat and a runny nose. Since my work is often client-facing, I decided to get a COVID-19 test to be safe. By the end of the day, I broke a fever of around 100 degrees.

Even before getting my test results back I knew that something was off, and as a nutritionist, I knew that it was time to ramp up the immune-supporting nutrients in my diet.