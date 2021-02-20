mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Fans Of hemp multi+ Share How They Use It For A Steadier Mood, Every Day

Fans Of hemp multi+ Share How They Use It For A Steadier Mood, Every Day

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
(Last Used: 2/19/21) Fans Of hemp multi+ Share How They Use It For A Steadier Mood, Every Day

Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy

February 20, 2021 — 10:04 AM

Stress doesn't follow a schedule. You don't always know when something is going to prompt it. That's why it's important to hold tight to the stress-relief techniques that are available to you at any time of day or night—a breathwork routine you can do in a pinch, a mantra that never fails to comfort, or a supplement that helps steady your mood.

hemp multi+

hemp multi+

Safe, fast-acting organic hemp blend to ease anxiousness & stress.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
hemp multi+

The latter is what mbg set out to create with hemp multi+—a nonpsychoactive hemp extract supplement that can quickly deliver more calm and ease.* It starts with a base of organic hemp extract, which contains a symphony of cannabinoids working together to help the body relax. From there, hemp multi+ is topped with mood-supporting plant compounds like hops, clove, and rosemary, as well as a daily dose of vitamin D for healthy immune function.

The result is a product that's versatile enough to take at any time of day. Whether you're looking to focus on work or relax before bed, the blend can help put you in a calmer state of mind to do it.* Here, people who have tried it reflect on how they incorporate hemp multi+ into their routine for steady stress relief, on demand.*

Advertisement

"For me, it makes it a little bit easier to just drop into my body and relax."

"mindbodygreen's hemp extract supplement added a layer of wonderful relaxation to my day.* When I started taking it, I found myself a little bit more at ease and peaceful after a busy day, when typically I'd be carrying a lot of tension.* Overall, I noticed a general lessening of minor annoyances and stress.* It even took the edge off a very stressful experience recently when I was working on too many projects at once.*

"I like to take it in the evenings when I'm winding down from a busy day, maybe right before a bath or a yin yoga class when I just want to chill out. For me, it makes it a little bit easier to just drop into my body and relax."

Molly M.

"I still get stressed—don't get me wrong—but it doesn't feel nearly as debilitating."

"Once I started taking hemp multi+ in the mornings, I noticed the difference almost immediately. I'd describe the feeling I have after taking it to a runner's high; it's like I just completed a tough workout—even if I haven't left my apartment yet that day. My body is less tense, my mood is better, and I feel an overall sense of positivity that lasts throughout my entire day.* The things that used to get me worked up and send me into a stress spiral are suddenly a little bit less daunting. I still get stressed—don't get me wrong—but it doesn't feel nearly as debilitating.*"

Amanda Q.

Advertisement

"Since I've started taking two a day, the tightness and tension that have been lingering in my jaw have loosened."

"Ever since mindbodygreen developed hemp multi+, I've been taking just one capsule a day. Now, because I need the extra support more than ever, I've elevated my dose to twice a day (once in the morning and once in the afternoon before dinner). Since I've started taking two a day, the tightness and tension that have been lingering in my jaw have loosened. Feeling this sense of calm and groundedness amid the uncertainty, I'm better able to take things one day at a time and work with purpose."

Jason W.

"I feel relaxed and ready to take on any task given to me."

"When I start my workday, the first thing I do isn't check the 30-plus emails I've gotten since waking up; it's head over to my kitchen, fill up a glass, and take a hemp multi+ capsule [...] The big difference is that now my anxious thoughts, while still lingering, don't cause me to have a physical or mental response. I feel relaxed and ready to take on any task given to me. My mood is significantly uplifted, and I feel excited and eager."

Sam S.

Advertisement

"I was definitely putting in more productive work on the days that I took this product.*"

"I decided to try subbing my pre-bed CBD habit for a midday hemp routine and found that it did the job of easing stress just as well—and came with an unexpected, but very welcome, bonus benefit.* [...] I was definitely putting in more productive work on the days that I took this product.* [...] By dulling my reaction to stressors, hemp multi+ seems to help me stay on track and not get as sidelined by negative, overwhelmed self-talk during the day.* I also noticed that, after I take it, I feel a little happier to tick off tasks that I used to dread and put off until later."

Emma L.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Here's How Your Thoughts Affect Others, From A Neuroscientist

Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc
Here's How Your Thoughts Affect Others, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

The Surprising Trick This Breathing Expert Uses To Stop A Panic Attack

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Trick This Breathing Expert Uses To Stop A Panic Attack
Mental Health

3 Neuroscientist-Backed Tips For Becoming A Genuinely Happier Person

Jason Wachob
3 Neuroscientist-Backed Tips For Becoming A Genuinely Happier Person
Integrative Health

How Wakeup Time & Depression Are Connected, According To New Research

Sarah Regan
How Wakeup Time & Depression Are Connected, According To New Research
Mental Health

Why Comfort Foods May Be Discomforting For Your Brain, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Why Comfort Foods May Be Discomforting For Your Brain, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist
Beauty

The Supplement That Pros Use To Look & Feel More Awake

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement That Pros Use To Look & Feel More Awake
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

Work Your Full Body In A Matter Of Minutes With This One Muscle-Pleasing Move

Sarah Regan
Work Your Full Body In A Matter Of Minutes With This One Muscle-Pleasing Move
Beauty

7 Black Hairstylists To Have On Your Radar + Their Go-To Tips

Jamie Schneider
7 Black Hairstylists To Have On Your Radar + Their Go-To Tips
Beauty

The Sneaky Reason Your Toothpaste May Give You Bad Breath + 10 New Options

Jamie Schneider
The Sneaky Reason Your Toothpaste May Give You Bad Breath + 10 New Options
Home

The Case For A Faux Commute: How To Separate Your Work & Home Life While WFH

Emma Loewe
The Case For A Faux Commute: How To Separate Your Work & Home Life While WFH
Integrative Health

The Best Way To Eat For Your Genes, From An Integrative Gastroenterologist

Marvin Singh, M.D.
The Best Way To Eat For Your Genes, From An Integrative Gastroenterologist
Nature

I'm A Forest-Bathing Researcher & Here's How To Boost The Health Benefits Of Your Next Walk

Yoshifumi Miyazaki, PhD
I'm A Forest-Bathing Researcher & Here's How To Boost The Health Benefits Of Your Next Walk
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/hemp-multi-review-5-people-share-how-and-when-they-use-it

Your article and new folder have been saved!