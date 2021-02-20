Fans Of hemp multi+ Share How They Use It For A Steadier Mood, Every Day
Stress doesn't follow a schedule. You don't always know when something is going to prompt it. That's why it's important to hold tight to the stress-relief techniques that are available to you at any time of day or night—a breathwork routine you can do in a pinch, a mantra that never fails to comfort, or a supplement that helps steady your mood.
hemp multi+
Safe, fast-acting organic hemp blend to ease anxiousness & stress.*
The latter is what mbg set out to create with hemp multi+—a nonpsychoactive hemp extract supplement that can quickly deliver more calm and ease.* It starts with a base of organic hemp extract, which contains a symphony of cannabinoids working together to help the body relax. From there, hemp multi+ is topped with mood-supporting plant compounds like hops, clove, and rosemary, as well as a daily dose of vitamin D for healthy immune function.
The result is a product that's versatile enough to take at any time of day. Whether you're looking to focus on work or relax before bed, the blend can help put you in a calmer state of mind to do it.* Here, people who have tried it reflect on how they incorporate hemp multi+ into their routine for steady stress relief, on demand.*
"For me, it makes it a little bit easier to just drop into my body and relax."
"mindbodygreen's hemp extract supplement added a layer of wonderful relaxation to my day.* When I started taking it, I found myself a little bit more at ease and peaceful after a busy day, when typically I'd be carrying a lot of tension.* Overall, I noticed a general lessening of minor annoyances and stress.* It even took the edge off a very stressful experience recently when I was working on too many projects at once.*
"I like to take it in the evenings when I'm winding down from a busy day, maybe right before a bath or a yin yoga class when I just want to chill out. For me, it makes it a little bit easier to just drop into my body and relax."
"I still get stressed—don't get me wrong—but it doesn't feel nearly as debilitating."
"Once I started taking hemp multi+ in the mornings, I noticed the difference almost immediately. I'd describe the feeling I have after taking it to a runner's high; it's like I just completed a tough workout—even if I haven't left my apartment yet that day. My body is less tense, my mood is better, and I feel an overall sense of positivity that lasts throughout my entire day.* The things that used to get me worked up and send me into a stress spiral are suddenly a little bit less daunting. I still get stressed—don't get me wrong—but it doesn't feel nearly as debilitating.*"
"Since I've started taking two a day, the tightness and tension that have been lingering in my jaw have loosened."
"Ever since mindbodygreen developed hemp multi+, I've been taking just one capsule a day. Now, because I need the extra support more than ever, I've elevated my dose to twice a day (once in the morning and once in the afternoon before dinner). Since I've started taking two a day, the tightness and tension that have been lingering in my jaw have loosened. Feeling this sense of calm and groundedness amid the uncertainty, I'm better able to take things one day at a time and work with purpose."
"I feel relaxed and ready to take on any task given to me."
"When I start my workday, the first thing I do isn't check the 30-plus emails I've gotten since waking up; it's head over to my kitchen, fill up a glass, and take a hemp multi+ capsule [...] The big difference is that now my anxious thoughts, while still lingering, don't cause me to have a physical or mental response. I feel relaxed and ready to take on any task given to me. My mood is significantly uplifted, and I feel excited and eager."
"I was definitely putting in more productive work on the days that I took this product.*"
"I decided to try subbing my pre-bed CBD habit for a midday hemp routine and found that it did the job of easing stress just as well—and came with an unexpected, but very welcome, bonus benefit.* [...] I was definitely putting in more productive work on the days that I took this product.* [...] By dulling my reaction to stressors, hemp multi+ seems to help me stay on track and not get as sidelined by negative, overwhelmed self-talk during the day.* I also noticed that, after I take it, I feel a little happier to tick off tasks that I used to dread and put off until later."