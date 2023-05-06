The Supplement That Finally Calmed My Anxious Thoughts & Daily Stress*
When people ask what a "normal" workday looks like for me, I have a hard time giving a straight answer. I go through over 300 emails a day, figure out multiple solutions to problems, and navigate about 30 different personalities. Naturally, I'm always on the lookout for some sort of stress relief.
I took up meditating about four years ago and then slowly started to add a hemp oil tincture into my daily routine about a year after that. But neither took the edge off my stress in any meaningful way.
So when I tried mbg's hemp oil supplement, which has since been renovated and relaunched as calm+, for the first time, I did not know what to expect. But boy, was I surprised.
What happened the first time I tried mbg's calming supplement.
The day I took mbg's calming supplement for the first time, I had an event that normally would provoke anxious thoughts—a call with a major client. While I handle these calls with an outward sense of assurance and calm, internally, my heart and mind are racing a bit.
But when I got off the call, I was pleasantly surprised: My heart wasn't banging, and overall I felt totally calm. I quickly realized that my minimized stress was likely an effect of the supplement I had taken earlier.* Loving the way my body responded to it, I introduced it into my daily routine.*
More benefits than minimizing my stress.
Ever since, calm+ has been a game-changer for me. After a few weeks, I noticed that I became much more levelheaded and even-keeled, and my mood was generally more positive.* I wasn't reacting to small things and hopefully provided better support to my colleagues and clients.* I also realized the clear advantages of taking hemp oil in a multi-ingredient complex—versus as a stand-alone form.*
Along with European hemp oil that is full-spectrum and USDA plus E.U.-certified organic (meaning it adheres to the European Union's strict organic and hemp quality standards), calm+ also contains two stress-easing super botanicals, lavender oil and ashwagandha extract, at clinically studied doses.*
I'm not a big supplement taker, and I'm pretty strict about what I put into my body. Knowing that this supplement went through rounds of testing and is made with pure, plant-derived ingredients made it easier for me to love this new product even more.
My new "normal."
The big difference is that now my stressful thoughts, while still lingering, don't cause me to have a physical or mental response; I feel relaxed and ready to take on any task given to me.* My mood is significantly uplifted, and I feel excited and eager.*
Nowadays, the first thing I do when I wake up isn't check the 30-plus emails I've gotten since I went to bed; it's to head over to my kitchen, fill up a glass of water, and take a calm+ gelcap. For me, there is no better way to set my day on a positive path.*
Samantha Schwartz is the Director of Client Experience at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. She has worked at many top publications and brands including Real Simple, InStyle, and Essence.com. She lives in Manhattan, New York.