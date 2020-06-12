I was new to the product and curious about its supposed benefits—everything from promoting a quick sense of calm and helping out with sleep to soothing aching joints. I figured I'd give it a try and ordered mbg's hemp multi+, which has the added benefit of containing vitamin D to boost immune function, something we could all use some help with right now.

Once I started taking hemp multi+ in the mornings, I noticed the difference almost immediately. I'd describe the feeling I have after taking it to a runner's high; it's like I just completed a tough workout—even if I haven't left my apartment yet that day. My body is less tense, my mood is better, and I feel an overall sense of positivity that lasts throughout my entire day.* The things that used to get me worked up and send me into a stress spiral are suddenly a little bit less daunting. I still get stressed, don't get me wrong, but it doesn't feel nearly as debilitating.* hemp multi+ lived up to the hype and it's been a game-changer when it comes to easing my everyday anxiousness.*