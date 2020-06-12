mindbodygreen

I Knew Hemp Could Help Me Relax—But I Didn't Realize It'd Clear Up My Skin, Too*

Amanda Quadrini
Amanda Quadrini
June 12, 2020

June 12, 2020 — 9:25 AM

In the past, exercising daily, practicing breathwork, and limiting my screen time (pro tip: taking up knitting is a great way to get off your phone at night) have been enough to keep my anxiety levels under control. But when I was first quarantined in my Brooklyn apartment back in March, I was having more trouble managing stress levels. These times are taxing mentally and emotionally, and despite my best efforts, I still found myself feeling uneasy and anxious at all hours.

Why I decided to give hemp multi+ a try.

While doing some research on how I could start to manage my increased stress early in quarantine, I came across hemp oil.

I was new to the product and curious about its supposed benefits—everything from promoting a quick sense of calm and helping out with sleep to soothing aching joints. I figured I'd give it a try and ordered mbg's hemp multi+, which has the added benefit of containing vitamin D to boost immune function, something we could all use some help with right now.

Once I started taking hemp multi+ in the mornings, I noticed the difference almost immediately. I'd describe the feeling I have after taking it to a runner's high; it's like I just completed a tough workout—even if I haven't left my apartment yet that day. My body is less tense, my mood is better, and I feel an overall sense of positivity that lasts throughout my entire day.* The things that used to get me worked up and send me into a stress spiral are suddenly a little bit less daunting. I still get stressed, don't get me wrong, but it doesn't feel nearly as debilitating.* hemp multi+ lived up to the hype and it's been a game-changer when it comes to easing my everyday anxiousness.*

Article continues below

The supplement's unexpected beauty benefit.*

What I didn’t see coming were the skin-clearing benefits of hemp multi+.* One of the ways stress manifests in my body is through stress-related breakouts—and I haven’t experienced any breakouts since I started taking the product months ago. The overall texture of my skin has also improved dramatically and appears to be firmer and more clear, which is super unusual for me during stressful times.*

After trying a number of creams and medications to help clear up my acne over the years, I'm surprised that the solution ultimately came in the form of a supplement. But the more I think about it, the more it makes sense that dealing with the underlying cause of my skin issues would ultimately be what made them go away. It's a good reminder that skincare starts from within, and managing stress comes with a ton of benefits—both mental and physical.

The bottom line.

hemp multi+ has made a massive difference in my life—helping to both ease my anxiousness and clear up my skin.* I’m grateful for finding this supplement during these uncertain times, and I will definitively continue taking hemp multi+, for many reasons, after quarantine ends.

