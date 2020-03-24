Finally: A Simple Solution For Stress, When Nothing Else Worked*
I'm no stranger to stress. I worked on Wall Street for five years and was on the trading floor during the aftermath of 9/11. I worked through the stock market crash of 2008, too. But for me, the stress I'm experiencing now is at an all-time high.
Part of it is global: We're all going through a time of unprecedented stress and uncertainty. We're all concerned, first and foremost, with people who are losing their lives to this virus, the overwhelmed medical system, and the doctors and nurses who are working overtime. We're fearful about the future, the economic outlook, and what a "new normal" looks like. The anxiety is palpable, and rightfully so.
And personally, I'm in a different place now than I was at those other times of stress: I'm not only mindbodygreen's founder and co-CEO; I'm also a father of two little girls. I feel responsible to mindbodygreen and our employees and to our partners. I want to ensure that we're delivering the most up-to-date information to our readers when you need it the most and that we're giving our community all the tools you need, like supplements and classes, in an uncertain environment. I feel a responsibility to my family, including worrying about my mother and in-laws, who are in a higher risk group for COVID-19.
On top of this are the daily stresses of trying to run mindbodygreen and solve all these issues together with my wife, co-founder, and co-CEO Colleen, while at home with our 3-year-old and 9-month-old without child care.
Over the years, I've learned a bit about stress management and have successfully coped during the different ups and downs of building a business. I'm a big walker and try to take long strolls with my family in our local park as much as possible. Along with a few minutes of yoga and practicing gratitude every day, I'm also a big believer in breathwork.
But this time is different. Not only is it harder to go for long walks while social distancing, but even simple tools like yoga and meditation are challenging with all four of us at home together. None of my usual tricks were working.
My review of hemp multi+.
I personally worked for 18 months with the scientists at Thorne to develop our hemp multi+ formula. I didn't want it to just be any old CBD product, and I definitely did not want something that would make me drowsy or high. I also didn't want a product that would sedate me—staying sharp and active is critical to managing life for my family and the company. We set out to develop a solution that would work with—not override—our bodies' own systems to handle and cope with stress. The formula was almost custom-built for times of high stress, exactly like this.
hemp multi+
EU Certified Organic hemp blend to ease anxiousness & stress*
To make it, we sourced the highest quality eco-farmed hemp in the world—it's certified organic from the European Union, meaning it adheres to higher standards for organic than we do in the U.S. That was especially important to me because hemp and CBD production still feels like the Wild West here: There's a lot of uncertainty around what's safe and what contains pesticides.
I've heard stories of people buying hemp products derived from unknown sources and then getting high—and I have zero desire to do so myself. We care deeply about where our ingredients come from, that our hemp is extracted cleanly (and is legal in all 50 states), and that hemp multi+ passes extremely rigorous testing.
Our hemp oil is CO2 extracted from the seed and stalk of the plant to include a full spectrum of naturally occurring phytocannabinoids and terpenoids—which all work together in the endocannabinoid system to modulate the body's response to stress and anxiousness and help promote balance.* Black cumin seed also helps enhance our natural endocannabinoid production to maintain homeostasis in the body, cultivating a sense of well-being.*
hemp multi+ is a safe, four-times tested, fast-acting blend of organic hemp extract and other potent botanicals like black cumin, rosemary, and hops. It also has vitamin D, which is critical for fostering a strong immune system—and with more of us inside more than ever right now, this is critical. This targeted formula is designed to foster immunity, relaxation, a sense of calm, and promote a positive mood.*
The easiest way to take the edge off my stress—and feel centered and grounded.*
Ever since mindbodygreen developed hemp multi+, I've been taking just one capsule a day. Now, because I need the extra support more than ever, I've elevated my dose to twice a day (once in the morning and once in the afternoon before dinner).
Since I've started taking two a day, the tightness and tension that have been lingering in my jaw have loosened. Feeling this sense of calm and groundedness amid the uncertainty, I'm better able to take things one day at a time and work with purpose. Developing hemp multi+ was always about finding a safe, effective solution to help us all become less reactive and manage life's stresses, no matter what life throws at us. We've made a daily hemp supplement that I'm super proud of—more so now than ever.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.