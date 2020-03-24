Finally: A Simple Solution For Stress, When Nothing Else Worked*

I'm no stranger to stress. I worked on Wall Street for five years and was on the trading floor during the aftermath of 9/11. I worked through the stock market crash of 2008, too. But for me, the stress I'm experiencing now is at an all-time high.

Part of it is global: We're all going through a time of unprecedented stress and uncertainty. We're all concerned, first and foremost, with people who are losing their lives to this virus, the overwhelmed medical system, and the doctors and nurses who are working overtime. We're fearful about the future, the economic outlook, and what a "new normal" looks like. The anxiety is palpable, and rightfully so.

And personally, I'm in a different place now than I was at those other times of stress: I'm not only mindbodygreen's founder and co-CEO; I'm also a father of two little girls. I feel responsible to mindbodygreen and our employees and to our partners. I want to ensure that we're delivering the most up-to-date information to our readers when you need it the most and that we're giving our community all the tools you need, like supplements and classes, in an uncertain environment. I feel a responsibility to my family, including worrying about my mother and in-laws, who are in a higher risk group for COVID-19.

On top of this are the daily stresses of trying to run mindbodygreen and solve all these issues together with my wife, co-founder, and co-CEO Colleen, while at home with our 3-year-old and 9-month-old without child care.

Over the years, I've learned a bit about stress management and have successfully coped during the different ups and downs of building a business. I'm a big walker and try to take long strolls with my family in our local park as much as possible. Along with a few minutes of yoga and practicing gratitude every day, I'm also a big believer in breathwork.

But this time is different. Not only is it harder to go for long walks while social distancing, but even simple tools like yoga and meditation are challenging with all four of us at home together. None of my usual tricks were working.