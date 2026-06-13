Want Healthier Arteries In Your 60s? Start Focusing On This Fitness Habit Now
When most of us think about heart disease risk, we think about cholesterol (like LDL, HDL, and even ApoB). These numbers dominate conversations about cardiovascular health, and for good reason. But a new study1 suggests there may be another metric that deserves just as much attention, if not more.
Researchers followed adults for nearly 30 years and found that aerobic fitness in your 30s and 50s predicted how healthy and flexible your arteries would be in your 60s. What's particularly interesting is that this relationship held up even after accounting for cholesterol levels, blood pressure, smoking, and body weight. In fact, some advanced cholesterol measurements didn't predict artery health later in life at all. Aerobic fitness did.
Tracking fitness & vascular health for ~30 years
The study followed participants from the Swedish Longitudinal Physical Activity and Fitness Cohort, a research project that has tracked adults across multiple decades. Researchers measured aerobic capacity, or VO2 max, when participants were 34 years old and again at age 52. Then, at age 63, they measured arterial stiffness using pulse wave velocity, a marker of how flexible or rigid the arteries had become over time.
Arterial stiffness might not be something you discuss directly with your doctor every year, but it's a meaningful marker of cardiovascular health. Healthy arteries expand and contract with each heartbeat. As they become stiffer, the heart has to work harder to move blood through the body.
Higher arterial stiffness has been linked to hypertension, heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and all-cause mortality. Many researchers view it as an early warning sign of vascular aging.
The researchers also examined traditional cardiovascular risk factors, along with advanced cholesterol measurements and sophisticated HDL function markers, to determine which factors best predicted arterial health decades later.
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Aerobic fitness predicted artery health better than cholesterol markers
The researchers found that the people who were more aerobically fit in their 30s and 50s tended to have healthier, more flexible arteries in their 60s.
What's particularly impressive is that the relationship held up even after researchers accounted for many of the factors we typically associate with heart disease risk, including smoking, blood pressure, body weight, cholesterol levels, and medication use.
Meanwhile, several advanced cholesterol-related measurements didn't predict future artery health. That doesn't mean cholesterol suddenly doesn't matter. It absolutely does. But this study suggests there's something about aerobic fitness that traditional blood tests aren't fully capturing.
Think of it this way: a cholesterol test gives you a snapshot of what's happening in your bloodstream. Aerobic fitness reflects how well your entire cardiovascular system functions. It tells us something about the health of your heart, blood vessels, lungs, metabolism, and even your body's ability to manage inflammation.
Over time, those benefits appear to add up. The more aerobically fit people were earlier in life, the more resilient their arteries appeared to be decades later.
Why VO2 max is a longevity vital sign
VO2 max has become something of a celebrity in the longevity world, and for good reason.
At its core, it's a measure of how efficiently your body can move and use oxygen during exercise. But researchers don't care about it because it helps you run faster. They care about it because it turns out to be a remarkably good predictor of long-term health.
People with higher aerobic fitness consistently live longer and develop fewer chronic diseases. This study adds another reason to pay attention to it. The researchers found that fitness levels decades earlier were linked to healthier, more flexible arteries later in life.
That's a powerful reminder that cardiovascular fitness isn't just about performance. It's about how well your body holds up over time.
The takeaway
The researchers found that aerobic fitness measured decades earlier was associated with healthier arteries later in life. That's a powerful reminder that cardiovascular health isn't defined by a single blood test or annual checkup. It's shaped by the cumulative effect of thousands of small choices made over time.
Every time you go for a brisk walk, ride your bike, play tennis, take a hike, or squeeze in a quick interval workout, you're not just burning calories or checking it off your to-do list. It's about building a cardiovascular system that stays resilient for the long haul. And according to this research, the investment you make in your aerobic fitness today may still be paying dividends 30 years from now.