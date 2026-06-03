Eating This Every Day May Lower Your Cholesterol Risk, New Study Finds
Fermented foods often get the most recognition for their role in gut health (which is deserved, as they provide beneficial bacteria to support the gut microbiome). However, their benefits don't stop there. Research also shows that consumption of fermented foods is good for metabolic health.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from 4,666 adults (ages 40–69) who were enrolled as part of a large community-based study in South Korea. Participants were followed every two years starting from the early 2000s through 2020 (making this a very long-term study).
Dietary intake was assessed using a validated 103-item semi-quantitative food frequency questionnaire. The team tracked total kimchi intake in addition to the intake of different kimchi types.
- Baechu kimchi: This is the most common type of kimchi that's made from fermented napa cabbage (that's been salted and seasoned).
- Kkakdugi: A type of kimchi made from Korean radish.
- Nabak and Dongchimi kimchi: These are water kimchis made with different fermented vegetables.
- Other kimchi types: There are over 200 variations of kimchi, so intake of ones that don't fall into the above categories get counted here.
They then examined associations between kimchi intake and the incidence of dyslipidemia (like high total cholesterol, high LDL, low HDL, and high triglycerides).
One to two servings of kimchi a day kept high cholesterol at bay
Results showed that kimchi had slightly different effects in men and women. For men, kimchi had a significant impact on total cholesterol. Those who ate 1–2 servings per day of baechu kimchi had a roughly 39% lower risk of developing high total cholesterol compared to men in the lowest intake group.
For women, kimchi intake was significantly related to supporting HDL levels (the "good cholesterol"). Women eating 1–2 servings per day was associated with about a 20% lower risk of having low HDL, and those eating three or more servings per day also showed a roughly 22% lower risk of low HDL.
No significant associations were found for LDL cholesterol or triglycerides in either sex. And the researchers noted that eating more kimchi didn't always result in more benefits across different cholesterol markers.
Why fermented kimchi may support cholesterol balance
The study doesn't establish cause and effect, but the researchers point to several plausible mechanisms rooted in kimchi's unique composition.
- Lactic acid bacteria: Kimchi is rich in LAB strains including Lactobacillus, Weissella, and Leuconostoc. These bacteria have been studied for their potential to reduce cholesterol absorption in the gut and support lipid metabolism, though the study did not directly measure probiotic activity in participants.
- Bioactive compounds in the spices: Garlic contains allicin, and red pepper contains bioactive ingredients that have been associated with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that may support cardiovascular health.
- Fermentation byproducts: The fermentation process produces short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which may play a role in lipid regulation, though the researchers note this pathway warrants further investigation.
- Sex-specific lipid dynamics: The distinct results for men and women may partly reflect hormonal differences in lipid metabolism. In women, estrogen decline after menopause is associated with shifts in HDL levels, which could make this population more responsive to dietary interventions that support HDL.
How much kimchi is worth adding to your plate
Based on the study findings, eating anywhere from one to three servings a day of kimchi may be beneficial. That's about ¼–1 cup of kimchi a day (about 50 grams of baechu and kkakdugi and 100 grams of the water kimchis).
That could look like a small scoop alongside eggs at breakfast, stirred into a grain bowl at lunch, or served as a side with dinner. Kimchi also works well in soups, folded into fried rice, or layered into a sandwich or wrap.
It's important to note that this study followed Korean adults aged 40 and older, so the findings may not translate directly to younger populations or those from different dietary backgrounds. Kimchi is a higher-sodium food, which is something to be mindful of if you're watching your sodium intake for high blood pressure. Otherwise, eating these side dish-sized portions should fit comfortably into a balanced diet.
The takeaway
Fermented foods should be a staple in our daily diets. Kimchi is a versatile (and tasty) option to add to your plate. While the gut health and even immune benefits of kimchi and fermented foods in general are more well documented, they may also support a healthier cholesterol profile.