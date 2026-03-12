2 Easy Daily Habits That Support Your Gut Microbiome
Gut health impacts our overall health. From digestion and regularity to immunity and metabolic health, there are so many benefits from improving your gut microbiome. And doing so, shouldn’t be overwhelming or time-consuming.
Research consistently shows that everyday dietary habits play one of the biggest roles in shaping the gut microbiome. And implementing these two simple habits into your daily routine is a great place to start.
Eat at least 1 serving of fermented foods daily
Fermented foods are one of the easiest ways to introduce beneficial microbes into your diet.
During fermentation, bacteria and yeasts break down sugars in foods and produce compounds that support gut health. Many fermented foods also contain live microorganisms, which can temporarily add to the population of beneficial microbes in the gut.
Studies suggest that regularly consuming fermented foods may help increase microbiome diversity, a key marker of gut health linked to improved digestion and immune function.
And you don’t need large amounts to reap benefits. Just one serving a day is a practical goal.
A few easy options include:
- ½ cup yogurt or kefir
- ~½ cup sauerkraut or kimchi
- 1–2 tablespoons miso paste
You can opt for a high-protein yogurt bowl (like this one) for breakfast, add sauerkraut or kimchi to grain bowls or eggs, or whisk miso into soups and salad dressings.
Include prebiotics in at least 2 meals a day
While fermented foods add beneficial microbes, fiber and resistant starches help feed the ones already living in your gut.
Certain types of fiber (especially viscous soluble fibers) are particularly effective at nourishing beneficial bacteria.
When gut microbes ferment these fibers, they produce compounds called short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) that support gut lining health, immune balance, and metabolic function. These fibers can also improve stool consistency by absorbing water and supporting smoother digestion.*
A helpful goal is to include one source of these fibers at two meals per day.
But not all fibrous foods act as prebiotics. Foods that act as prebiotics include:
- ½ cup oats or barley (rich in beta-glucan fiber)
- ½ cup beans or lentils (contain galacto-oligosaccharides)
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds or ground flax (mucilage fiber)
- 1 small, slightly green banana
- ½ cup cooked and cooled potatoes (a source of resistant starch)
- 1 serving of a high-quality prebiotic supplement
Do prebiotic supplements work?
In addition to including more prebiotic foods in your diet, a supplement can provide even more targeted support. For example, this one provides 9 grams of dietary fiber from (roughly 30% of the daily recommended intake) from Fibersol®-2, a clinically studied, certified low FODMAP, prebiotic fiber.
Taking this fiber daily has been linked to increases of beneficial Bifidobacterium populations.* And, a more balanced gut microbiome equals less bloating.* Plus, it also provides 2 clinically studied to combat bloat and promote regularity1.*
The takeaway
Improving your gut health doesn’t require drastic changes. Making these two tweaks to your diet and including both probiotic-rich and prebiotic foods and supplements to your diet is a practical and science-backed way to improve your gut microbiome.*